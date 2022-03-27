US dollar edges up for third straight day of increases

The US dollar edged higher against a basket of major currencies on Friday for a third straight day of gains, as crude prices reversed earlier weakness and added to pressure for the US Federal Reserve to be aggressive in combating inflation.

The war in Ukraine and resulting rise in commodity prices has added upward pressure to already high inflation.

The US dollar index rose 0.02 percent to 98.81, up 0.6 percent weekly, with the euro down 0.11 percent on the day to US$1.0984. The greenback posted its sixth weekly gain in the past seven.

In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the US dollar, losing NT$0.011 to close at NT$28.613, down 0.9 percent for the week.

The US dollar has benefited from its status as a safe haven and the conflict in Ukraine has driven expectations that the Fed will hike interest rates further.

“The one thing everyone can agree upon is inflation is going to be longer-lasting, and a lot of that will be sticky and that will complicate what central banks do in the end,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya said in New York. “You will probably see the dollar lead the charge with rate hikes, Europe will lag and that interest rate differential should provide some support for the dollar.”

Joining other analysts that have raised expectations for a more aggressive Fed, Bank of America on Friday said it expects two hikes of 50 basis points each at the central bank’s June and July meetings, with “risks” of those being pulled forward into May and June respectively.

Citi also revised its Fed policy path higher for rate hikes, expecting 50-basis-point hikes at the May, June, July and September meetings this year.

Economic data pointed to rising prices and interest rates starting to crimp some economic activity.

Contracts to buy previously owned homes in the US last month dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years, while consumer sentiment was dented in part by climbing gasoline prices, which boosted inflation expectations to the highest level since 1981.

The euro gave up early gains and weakened, posting its sixth weekly decline in seven, although concerns about an economic slowdown kept it in a tight range.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.21 percent versus the greenback to ￥122.07 per US dollar after hitting a fresh low of ￥122.43, the weakest in more than six years, while the British pound traded at US$1.3187, up 0.03 percent on the day.

The yen has been under pressure, with the Bank of Japan expected to keep its soft monetary policy in place, in contrast to most other central banks around the globe.

