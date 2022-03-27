Oil posts weekly gain as Aramco hit by missiles

Bloomberg





Oil posted its first weekly gain in three weeks as the EU continued to debate how it can decrease its reliance on Russian exports and Saudi Arabian energy assets came under attack.

Futures in New York gained US$9.20 this week, the second-biggest dollar gain since 2011.

West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery on Friday rose 1.4 percent to US$113.90 a barrel, surging 10.5 percent for the week.

Smoke billows from a Saudi Arabian Oil Co oil storage facility after an attack in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Brent crude for May delivery on Friday gained 1.36 percent to US$120.65 a barrel, soaring 14.8 percent weekly.

Oil reversed its losses earlier in Friday’s session as Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) facilities, including an oil storage site in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia warned this week that its crude supplies are at risk and called on the US to do more to counter attacks from the Iran-backed rebels.

The attack on Saudi Aramco facilities is likely to cause some short-term operational disruptions, and might temporarily reduce Saudi supply, said Rohan Reddy, a research analyst at Global X Management, a firm that manages US$2 billion in energy-related assets.

“The broader geopolitical issues that continue in the country could lead to lingering supply reductions and put upside pressure on oil prices,” Reddy said.

Oil is up this week as the war in Ukraine continues to roil an already tight commodities market. The US and UK have moved to bar Russian oil in response to the invasion and many energy firms are also choosing to shun the nation’s crude. Yet buyers in China and India appear to be soaking up some of those barrels.

Russia is now aiming to ship the largest amount of its flagship Urals crude in almost three years next month, dangling a supply carrot to oil refineries in Europe who face surging energy prices.

EU industrial powerhouse Germany has said it plans to quickly wean itself off Russian fossil fuels, but said an immediate embargo is not possible because of the damage it would cause to Europe’s biggest economy.

The task would be difficult, especially without decreasing Germany’s demand at the same time.

Austria also said it would not agree to an embargo of Russian oil and gas, calling the ban “unrealistic” for the country.

Oil markets remain backwardated, a bullish pattern marked by higher prices for near-term barrels than those further out.

Brent’s prompt spread — the difference between its two nearest contracts — was US$3.28 a barrel on Friday, up from US$0.41 at the start of the year.

Additional reporting by staff writer