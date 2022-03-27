Lauded by US President Joe Biden and bolstered by recent triumphs at Starbucks Corp, the US labor movement has had reasons to cheer as attention focuses on upcoming unionization votes at Amazon,com Inc.
However, those bright spots do not change an overall picture that is no better than mixed in an economy that has seen unions’ share of the US workforce steadily diminish in the past few decades.
“Some of the president’s statements are symbolically very important,” Rebecca Givan, a labor relations expert at Rutgers University, said of Biden.
Biden, who has famously declared himself “a union guy,” tapped a former union official, Marty Walsh, to lead the US Department of Labor and staffed the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) with key appointees favorable to unionization.
The US president has also shown clear favoritism for unionized companies, most notably in the auto industry, where Biden has repeatedly highlighted electric vehicle investments by General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, while essentially snubbing Tesla Inc, where employees are not represented by the United Auto Workers.
“These are incremental steps that do make a difference,” Givan said, adding that US law on labor campaigns still broadly favors industry over unions.
Polling shows that 68 percent of Americans have favorable opinions of unions, according to Gallup, the highest level since 1965.
However, the rate of unionization in the private sector fell again last month, all the way down to 6.1 percent.
At Amazon, workers at a Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse last year overwhelmingly voted against a unionization push supported by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.
However, the NLRB later called for a redo of the vote, citing what it called interference by Amazon.
The e-commerce behemoth also faces a pair of votes in New York, where a group of former and current employees at two different warehouses have led a campaign that is to culminate in votes late this month and next month.
The referenda were called after union backers secured signatures from the 30 percent minimum of staff to qualify for an NLRB vote.
However, to make Amazon a union shop, supporters of organized labor must win majority backing, a more daunting hurdle given that the company can make its case against the labor group at company meetings that employees must attend.
At Starbucks, a movement to shift labor dynamics at a large US chain began with two cafes in upstate New York voting in December last year to unionize. Since then, more than 150 restaurants are at various stages of union campaigns.
The Starbucks campaign was led mostly by younger and college-educated workers who are broadly reflective of the current wave of newer labor supporters.
Union campaigns have also had recent success at museums, non-governmental organizations, media companies and universities.
However, beyond those sectors, labor unions have struggled to gain a foothold, particularly in southern and some western states, whose percentage of unionized workers are less than one-third or one-fourth of those in California and New York.
Legislation sought by unions would make it an unfair labor practice to require workers to attend meetings designed to discourage union membership. The “PRO Act” would also protect workers who report labor law violations to an enforcement agency.
Biden backs the legislation, but it has stalled in the US Senate.
Unions are struggling at companies like Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc that are fighting to classify their workforce as “independent contractors” instead of employees that could be unionized.
However, backers of organized labor see an opening in the current environment.
“A lot of workers saw how little their employers cared about them during the [COVID-19] pandemic,” Givan said. “On top of that, we’re also seeing a very tight labor market. So the workers who are organizing know that they can also leave and go and get another job somewhere nearby easily.”
