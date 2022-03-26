CONGLOMERATES
Arm IPO aims for US$60bn
Softbank Group Corp is seeking a valuation of at least US$60 billion for Arm Ltd when the business goes public, people familiar with the matter said, aiming for a higher amount than it would have gotten from its failed sale of the chip designer to Nvidia Corp. Softbank is poised to appoint Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Mizuho Financial Group Inc to lead a loan transaction for Arm ahead of the planned initial public offering (IPO), said the people, who asked not to be identified because the situation is private. The companies handling the loan are likely to also have lead roles on the IPO, but the lineup is not final and more banks could be added, the people said. Valuing Arm at more than US$60 billion is a gambit for Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, who acquired the business in 2016 for about US$32 billion.
AUTOMAKERS
Nio posts quarterly loss
Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer that started trading in Hong Kong earlier this month, posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ estimates, as the industry was buffeted by supply chain pressure throughout the year. The Shanghai-based company reported a net loss of 2.14 billion yuan (US$336.3 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, a statement released after the US market closed on Thursday showed. Analysts estimated a shortfall of 1.51 billion yuan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue increased 49 percent from a year earlier to 9.9 billion yuan. Like its rivals, Nio has faced intense supply disruption across a number of items from semiconductors to raw battery materials. The price of lithium has soared nearly 500 percent in the past year, adding to cost pressures for EV producers.”
CRIME
US charges Russian officials
Four Russian officials, including hackers with a government intelligence agency, have been charged in malicious intrusions that targeted the energy industry and thousands of computers in the US and around the world from 2012 to 2018, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday in unsealing a pair of indictments. The hacks targeted companies and organizations in about 135 countries. Among the victims was the owner of a Kansas nuclear power plant whose business network was compromised by the hackers, officials said. Although the intrusions date back years, the indictments were unsealed as the FBI has raised fresh alarms about efforts by Russian hackers to scan the networks of US energy firms for vulnerabilities that could be exploited during Russia’s war against Ukraine.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple mulls subscription
Apple Inc is working on a subscription service for the iPhone and other hardware products, a move that could make device ownership similar to paying a monthly app fee, people with knowledge of the matter said. The service would be Apple’s biggest push yet into automatically recurring sales, allowing users to subscribe to hardware for the first time — rather than just digital services. However, the project is still in development, said the people, who asked not to identified because the initiative has not been announced. Adopting hardware subscriptions, akin to an auto leasing program, would be a major strategy shift for a company that has generally sold devices at full cost outright, sometimes through installments or with carrier subsidies.
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday declined to comment on a report that the White House had invited the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker to build a semiconductor fab in Detroit. UMC said it would not comment on market speculation, but said it had adopted a policy to diversify production and was continuing to assess the possibility of investments abroad. A report published by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News said that UMC had been invited by the US government to build a 12-inch fab in Detroit. Such an investment would follow similar moves by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and South Korea’s Samsung
HOME TEAM SUPPORT: Amid foreign sell-offs over fears of war in Europe and interest rate hikes, TSMC’s Chris Lin bought an estimated NT$6.32 million of his firm’s shares Several Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives bought shares in the chipmaker last month amid heavy selling by foreign institutional investors, Taiwan Stock Exchange data released on Sunday showed. The data showed that the executives bought 28,000 TSMC shares, after the stock plunged 5.03 percent last month amid concerns over a possible interest rate hike in the US and a Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the time, foreign institutional investors were dumping TSMC stock, recording a net sale of 516 million shares over 18 consecutive sessions from Feb. 18 to Wednesday last week, the data showed. The sell-off stopped after the local
IN TAIWAN AND OVERSEAS: Pegatron, Wistron and Inventec are seeking to expand production, while Quanta and Compal have completed large expansion projects Major contract electronics makers are planning to expand production capacity in Taiwan and overseas this year to meet rising demand from clients, with Pegatron Corp (和碩) planning to increase its capital expenditure by nearly 30 percent from last year. The iPhone assembler has allocated US$500 million for capital expenditure this year, up 29.87 percent from last year’s US$385 million, Pegatron said at an earnings conference on March 10. Market demand for products from Pegatron’s three main business segments — computing, consumer electronics and communication devices — would remain strong this year, Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. The company would