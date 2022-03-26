World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CONGLOMERATES

Arm IPO aims for US$60bn

Softbank Group Corp is seeking a valuation of at least US$60 billion for Arm Ltd when the business goes public, people familiar with the matter said, aiming for a higher amount than it would have gotten from its failed sale of the chip designer to Nvidia Corp. Softbank is poised to appoint Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Mizuho Financial Group Inc to lead a loan transaction for Arm ahead of the planned initial public offering (IPO), said the people, who asked not to be identified because the situation is private. The companies handling the loan are likely to also have lead roles on the IPO, but the lineup is not final and more banks could be added, the people said. Valuing Arm at more than US$60 billion is a gambit for Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, who acquired the business in 2016 for about US$32 billion.

AUTOMAKERS

Nio posts quarterly loss

Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer that started trading in Hong Kong earlier this month, posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ estimates, as the industry was buffeted by supply chain pressure throughout the year. The Shanghai-based company reported a net loss of 2.14 billion yuan (US$336.3 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, a statement released after the US market closed on Thursday showed. Analysts estimated a shortfall of 1.51 billion yuan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue increased 49 percent from a year earlier to 9.9 billion yuan. Like its rivals, Nio has faced intense supply disruption across a number of items from semiconductors to raw battery materials. The price of lithium has soared nearly 500 percent in the past year, adding to cost pressures for EV producers.”

CRIME

US charges Russian officials

Four Russian officials, including hackers with a government intelligence agency, have been charged in malicious intrusions that targeted the energy industry and thousands of computers in the US and around the world from 2012 to 2018, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday in unsealing a pair of indictments. The hacks targeted companies and organizations in about 135 countries. Among the victims was the owner of a Kansas nuclear power plant whose business network was compromised by the hackers, officials said. Although the intrusions date back years, the indictments were unsealed as the FBI has raised fresh alarms about efforts by Russian hackers to scan the networks of US energy firms for vulnerabilities that could be exploited during Russia’s war against Ukraine.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple mulls subscription

Apple Inc is working on a subscription service for the iPhone and other hardware products, a move that could make device ownership similar to paying a monthly app fee, people with knowledge of the matter said. The service would be Apple’s biggest push yet into automatically recurring sales, allowing users to subscribe to hardware for the first time — rather than just digital services. However, the project is still in development, said the people, who asked not to identified because the initiative has not been announced. Adopting hardware subscriptions, akin to an auto leasing program, would be a major strategy shift for a company that has generally sold devices at full cost outright, sometimes through installments or with carrier subsidies.