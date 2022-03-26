Russia is set to erase 15 years of economic gains by the end of next year after its invasion of Ukraine spurred a multitude of sanctions and prompted companies to pull out of the country, the Institute of International Finance said.
The economy is expected to contract 15 percent this year, followed by a decline of 3 percent next year, leaving GDP where it was about 15 years ago, economists Benjamin Hilgenstock and Elina Ribakova wrote in a preliminary assessment of the impact of the war, adding that further sanctions might change their view.
SANCTIONS’ IMPACT
“Sharply lower domestic demand is likely to play a crucial role while a collapse in imports should offset lower exports, leading to a marginally positive contribution from net foreign demand,” the economists wrote. “However, should further sanctions in the form of trade embargoes be implemented, exports might fall more than we currently forecast.”
EXODUS
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 spurred a collapse of the ruble, and threw global supply chains and commodities prices into chaos, while also sparking the mass departure of companies from the country.
French automaker Renault SA is among the latest firms to pull out, announcing that it would halt operations at its Moscow plant and saying it was considering the future of a longstanding Russian venture called AvtoVaz.
Even after the immediate hit to Russia’s economy, the economy would suffer for years to come from a so-called “brain drain” — the exodus of educated, middle-class Russians with the financial means to leave the country — and from US and EU export controls on technology, including microelectronics, which would hinder technological development in Russia for years, the institute said.
At the same time, “self-sanctioning” by foreign companies that no longer want to do business with Russia would lead to a weakening of important sectors of the Russian economy, the report said.
“The negative effect on medium and long-term economic prospects could be even more important,” the economists wrote.
