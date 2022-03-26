Canada to boost oil, gas exports

SUPPORT: Ottawa made the pledge at an International Energy Agency meeting, as Europe’s major oil and gas consumers vowed ‘radical’ cutbacks in Russian imports

Canada is to increase oil and gas exports by the equivalent of 300,000 barrels a day to help nations that are trying to shift away from Russian supplies, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson told a press conference in Paris on Thursday.

Energy producers can raise shipments of crude by 200,000 barrels a day and natural gas by the equivalent of 100,000 by year-end by accelerating planned projects to expand output, Wilkinson said.

Canada and the US already have the pipeline capacity to handle the extra volumes, with some of the extra oil expected to be shipped to Europe via the Gulf Coast, he said.

Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson speaks during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 28. Photo: Reuters

“Canada indicated to our European friends that we will work to help them in the current situation that they find themselves,” he said.

The Canadian government is also in discussions with European countries about eventually supplying them with liquefied natural gas (LNG), but any export facility would need to be eventually convertible to exporting hydrogen as part of a planned pivot away from hydrocarbons, Wilkinson said.

Canada has no LNG export terminals yet, but a consortium that includes Shell PLC and Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd is building a large one on Canada’s west coast that is expected to be ready by the middle of the decade.

Wilkinson’s comments came as major oil and gas consumers pledged “radical” cutbacks in imports from Russia at the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) annual ministerial meeting in the French capital.

Canada, the world’s fourth-largest oil producer, faces constraints in rapidly raising output. It currently produces more than 5 million barrels a day of liquid hydrocarbons, but its pipeline network for exports is limited.

Mines and wells in Alberta’s oil sands, where most of the crude is produced, normally run near capacity, except when undergoing maintenance, and expanding them can take years. Some producers of conventional oil are planning to drill more wells, but not until later in the year.

Calgary-based Enbridge Inc, North America’s largest pipeline company, on March 10 said that it was in discussions with the Canadian government about how to relieve the current “energy crises,” but warned that pipeline systems are currently at or near capacity.

The plans to raise shipments of oil and gas do not negate Canada’s goal of cutting emissions, Wilkinson said, adding that European countries are not just focused on finding oil and gas to replace Russian hydrocarbons, but are looking at accelerating a move toward renewable fuels to replace Russian fossil fuels.

“Canada is very open to discussion about how we can help, but help in a manner that is consistent with long-term climate objectives,” he said.