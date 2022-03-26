Wisdom proposes paying record high dividends

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Bulk shipper Wisdom Marine Lines Co (慧洋海運) yesterday said that its board of directors approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5.5 per share, the highest payout in the company’s history, after the company posted a record-high net profit last year.

The proposal suggests a payout ratio of 49 percent compared with Wisdom’s earnings per share of NT$11.05 last year.

The proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on May 20.

The remaining profit would be used to enhance the company’s financial strength, Wisdom said in a statement, adding that its debt-to-asset ratio improved to 57.86 percent as of the end of last year, from 67.85 percent in 2020.

“We used to have a high debt-to-asset ratio as we constantly ordered new vessels. Now with ample profit, we can address the issue,” Wisdom said in the statement.

The bulk shipper plans to take delivery of six new vessels this year — three handysize ships and three Panamax ships — raising its fleet size from 137 to 143, it said.

Meanwhile, Wisdom said there are many ways in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would affect the bulk shipping market.

Freight rates could climb as crude oil prices have risen and shipments have had to be rescheduled, with the West attempting to buy commodities and energy from nations other than Russia, the company said.

However, whether the war would dampen global demand or how the sanctions on Russia would affect global economy remains to be seen, it said.