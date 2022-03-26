Chang Hwa Bank aims to grow loans

DISTRIBUTING GAINS: The lender said it plans to give higher cash and stock dividends this year, as net income last year rose 25 percent year-on-year to NT$8.8 billion

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





State-run Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行) yesterday said it aims to grow lending by 7 to 8 percent this year to drive profit growth and expects to beneift from interest rate hikes at home and abroad.

The lender made known its goal during an online investors’ conference, in which it reported a 25.04 percent gain in net income for last year to NT$8.8 billion (US$307.55 million).

That translates into earnings of NT$0.84 per share, compared with NT$0.68 percent in 2020.

The entrance to a branch of Chang Hwa Bank in Taipei is pictured on June 2 last year. Photo: CNA

“We are eyeing a loan growth of 7 to 8 percent this year, mainly from clients in the nation’s strategically important sectors,” bank officials said, referring to chipmaking and design, development of alternative energy sources and smart machinery equipment, among others.

Interest income rose 6.92 percent to NT$2.05 billion, accounting for 71.34 percent of the profit last year, while fee income edged up 0.59 percent to NT$4.55 billion, contributing 15.88 percent to profit, company data showed.

Investment gains drove another 11.36 percent.

Interest rate hikes in the US and Taiwan thus far could widen the interest spread by 7 to 8 basis points this year and would favor net interest margin, officials said, adding that volatile markets would make it increasingly difficult to pursue investment gains.

Net interest margin stood at 0.89 percent at the end of last quarter, reflecting sharp competition in Taiwan.

In addition, Chang Hwa Bank would seek to increase syndicated loans, financing for urban renewal projects, lending to small and medium-sized enterprises, and loans in support of environmental protection, social responsibility and responsible governance, officials said.

The lender said that it would set interest rates at 2.05 percent for new land financing and at 1.56 percent for new mortgage applications to accommodate the monetary normalization effort.

Existing borrowers would feel the difference from next month, officials said.

Tightening capital requirements on real-estate lending would affect its capitalization mildly, officials said.

Chang Hwa Bank does not have exposure to Russia or Ukraine, and would comply with economic sanctions imposed on Russia, officials said.

It plans to distribute higher cash and stock dividends than last year to reflect earnings improvement, officials said.

Shares of Chang Hwa Bank closed down 0.53 percent yesterday at NT$18.80, deeper than the TAIEX’s 0.12 percent decline, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.