GLOBAL ECONOMY
Recession unlikely: Barclays
A global recession is unlikely despite the raging war in Ukraine, Barclays PLC said yesterday, even as the brokerage cut its growth forecast to 3.3 percent this year from 4.4 percent before the conflict. Barclays, which also raised its global inflation expectations to 5.6 percent from 3.2 percent, said the main impact of the war is a supply side shock for energy and food. While the eurozone remains deeply hurt, Barclays expects minimal effects to growth in the US and China. The brokerage’s action came after the IMF warned that the deepening crisis in Ukraine could lead it to lower its global growth forecast. The IMF had projected global growth of 4.4 percent in January.
EGYPT
Government seeks IMF aid
The government has asked for the IMF’s support to implement a comprehensive economic program, the IMF said on Wednesday. Continued exchange rate flexibility would be essential to absorb external shocks, it said in a statement. The IMF is working closely with Egyptian authorities to prepare for discussions with a view to supporting sustainable, job-rich and inclusive growth, it added. The new program could entail additional IMF funding, a Cabinet spokesman said in a separate statement. The government has turned to the IMF three times in the past few years.
FRANCE
Business confidence slumps
Business and manufacturing confidence slumped this month to the lowest levels in almost a year as optimism on the production outlook declined sharply. The monthly survey is an early indicator of how the war in Ukraine might affect output in Europe after France’s government and the central bank gave up issuing precise economic forecasts amid the heightened uncertainty. Leaders in industry became less optimistic on every element determining INSEE’s assessment of their business environment. Their expectations of price increases and a recently introduced measure of uncertainty also hit record highs.
Philippines
BSP warns of inflation
The central bank, which held interest rates steady at 2 percent, yesterday warned inflation might breach its target this year, and it stands ready to respond to a build up in price pressures. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) also raised its inflation forecast to 4.3 percent this year, compared with its 2 to 4 percent target. “The monetary board sees scope to maintain the BSP’s policy settings in order to safeguard the momentum of economic recovery amid increased uncertainty, even as it continues to develop its plans for the gradual normalization of its extraordinary liquidity measures,” Governor Benjamin Diokno said.
RETAIL
Next lowers profit guidance
Next PLC, the British clothing and housewares chain, yesterday lowered its profit and sales guidance for the year in response to the war in Ukraine, weaker international sales and rising inflation. The retailer forecast a profit of ￡850 million (US$1.12 billion) in the year through January, a ￡10 million drop over its previous estimate. Sales in the UK have lately been better than expected, the company said. The shift in outlook came as Next reported profit for last year that met estimates. Next lowered its forecast for full-price sales growth this year to 5 percent from 7 percent.
