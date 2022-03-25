Airlines urge HK to drop COVID-19 tests for aircrew

Bloomberg





A coalition of leading passenger and cargo airlines is calling on Hong Kong to scrap preflight and on-arrival COVID-19 tests for aircrew, saying they are a key reason to avoid flying to the territory.

Hong Kong is the only jurisdiction in Asia that requires such tests, which lead to delays and the risk of staff being sent to isolate at government quarantine facilities, the group wrote in a letter to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) on Wednesday.

‘AN OUTLIER’

A woman adjusts a mask on a girl outside a market in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The procedures are disrupting operations beyond what airlines can endure, the letter said.

“Hong Kong’s restrictions are now an outlier globally and, importantly, at odds with best practices” established by the International Civil Aviation Organization, representatives from 11 airlines including FedEx Corp, United Airlines Holdings Inc and British Airways PLC wrote in the joint letter.

Lam on Monday announced that some rules on travel would be relaxed next month, including the lifting of flight bans on nine countries, among them the US, and halving the amount of time incoming travelers have to stay in mandatory hotel quarantine to seven days.

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) said its ability to increase flights would still be hampered by a rule that sees air routes suspended for carrying too many infected COVID-19 passengers.

The government responded by saying it was looking into how the issue could be addressed without compromising border-control measures, a key feature of its “zero COVID-19” approach.

Cathay earlier this month said that its crew took more than 230,000 COVID-19 tests last year, returning only 16 positive cases.

CLOSED LOOP

In their letter, the airlines said Hong Kong should align some procedures for aircrew with those of mainland China, which runs so-called closed-loop systems for cargo operations.

That would enable foreign carriers to resume layovers in Hong Kong by separating perceived high-risk flight staff from the public, and to operate flights normally.

A representative from Lam’s office and other top officials who were sent the letter, including Hong Kong’s chief secretary and financial, health and transport secretaries, did not respond to requests for comment.

“We seek a return to normal flight operations in Hong Kong, in which the city can once again serve as an aviation hub,” said the letter, which was also signed by representatives from Air Canada, Japan Airlines Co, Air New Zealand Ltd and United Parcel Service Inc.