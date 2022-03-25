Machinery makers expect business to surge: TAMI

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Production value for machinery manufacturers is expected to reach a record NT$1.45 trillion (US$50.7 billion) this year as nations worldwide accelerate reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI, 台灣機械公會) said yesterday.

Last year, machinery companies generated NT$1.3 trillion in production value, making the industry one of the three pillars of the nation’s economy, the association said.

“Machinery orders have shown robust momentum during the second half of last year, leading to strong exports,” TAMI chairman Larry Wei (魏燦文) said at the association’s general meeting in Taichung.

Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry chairman Larry Wei is pictured at the association’s general meeting in Taichung yesterday. Photo: Lin Jin-hua, Taipei Times

“With the global economy moving toward reopening at a faster rate, we are optimistic about the industry’s outlook for the year,” he said. “We estimate the machinery industry to have an annual growth rate of about 10 percent this year.”

Machinery exports are expected to reach a record US$36 billion this year, compared with US$33.14 billion last year, Wei said.

The industry’s production value is expected to expand to between NT$1.4 trillion and NT$1.45 trillion this year, he added.

Local manufacturers are seeing strong demand from the US, benefiting from Washington’s “made in the US” policies, Wei said.

Makers of machinery tools, carpentry machinery and plastic machinery are the major beneficiaries, he said.

India, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America also showed strong appetite for machinery and equipment, Wei said.

The US is Taiwan’s biggest export market for machinery goods, making up about 26.2 percent of total exports in the first two months of the year, followed by China, accounting for 25.2 percent, association data showed.

In the first two months of the year, machinery exports advanced 19.4 percent annually to US$5.63 billion, with electronics equipment growing the most by 31.5 percent annually to US$830 million, data showed.