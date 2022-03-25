Money supply in Taiwan growing slowest in months

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Money supply in the nation, as measured by M1B and M2, last month grew at the slowest rates in 18 and 15 months respectively, as lending and investment eased against a high basis of comparison last year, the central bank said yesterday.

The narrow measure of M1B, which refers to cash and cash equivalents, grew 11.08 percent year-on-year, outpacing the broad M2 reading’s 7.67 percent upturn, suggesting that liquidity for stock investments remains ready and ample, the bank said.

Securities account balances rose to a record NT$3.19 trillion (US$111.53 billion), as retail investors raised holdings in local shares, encouraged by price corrections induced by US Federal Reserve rate hikes and the war in Ukraine, the central bank said.

New Taiwan dollar and US dollar banknotes are pictured in Taipei on May 10 last year. Photo: CNA

The TAIEX hovered above the 18,000-point mark last month, while swinging wildly like exchanges elsewhere, it said, adding that investors appear cautious, judging by the relatively low daily trading volume, it said.

The broad M2 — which encompasses M1B, time deposits, time savings deposits, foreign currency deposits and mutual funds — grew 7.67 percent from a year earlier, supporting potential GDP growth of 4 percent for the year, the central bank said.

Savings deposits by foreigners increased NT$17.8 billion to NT$214.8 billion as investors scout for opportunities, it added.

Foreign funds are divided into investment banks, which tend to focus on short-term gains, and mutual funds, which seek long-term deployments, resulting in a “tug-of-war,” the central bank said.

Exports are expected to remain robust this year, which would shore up savings deposits by foreigners, it said.