Retail sales rise to NT$314.7bn for best February

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter, with CNA





Retail sales rose 0.2 percent annually to NT$314.7 billion (US$11 billion) last month, representing the sector’s best February performance, Ministry of Economic Affairs data released on Wednesday showed.

The growth was fueled by holiday promotions, new vehicle launches and vehicle price increases, the ministry said.

“The retail sector is returning to pre-COVID-19 levels and even better,” Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) said by telephone on Wednesday. “We have not yet seen consumers tighten spending because of rising inflation.”

People shop at a store in the Wufenpu Garment Wholesale Area, a popular clothing market, in Taipei’s Songshan District on March 8. Photo: CNA

Sales of vehicles rose 5.4 percent year-on-year to NT$43.7 billion, while fuel sales rose 11.6 percent to NT$20.4 billion due to price increases last month, the ministry said in a report.

Online retail sales gained 13.3 percent year-on-year thanks to e-commerce promotions, while sales at department stores fell 1.1 percent due to the negative effects of COVID-19, and those at convenience stores and hypermarkets dropped 7 and 11 percent respectively, the report showed.

The ministry expects retail sales this month to rise 1.5 to 4.5 percent annually to NT$331.2 billion to NT$341 billion, it said.

Sales generated by the local food and beverage sector last month also set a record for February, rising 0.1 percent year-on-year to NT$71.9 billion, the report showed.

That performance came as restaurant sales fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier, with people staying indoors due to poor weather conditions, the ministry said, adding that catering sales rose 11.7 percent year-on-year thanks to the early reopening of schools following the Lunar New Year holiday.

The food and beverage sector’s sales this month are also expected to increase 1.5 to 4.5 percent annually to NT$66.2 billion to NT$68.2 billion, which would represent its best March performance, the ministry said.

Sales in the wholesale sector last month rose 7 percent annually to NT$864.7 billion, also setting a record for the month, the ministry said.

While wholesale sales of machinery and equipment, building materials and chemical materials grew 16.5, 13.6 and 7.3 percent respectively on strong demand and higher raw material costs, sales in the auto and motorbike industry fell 14.3 percent due to a chip shortage, it said.

Wholesale sales are forecast to rise 6.5 to 9.5 percent this month to NT$1.088 trillion to NT$1.119 trillion, the ministry said.