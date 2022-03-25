The nation’s unemployment rate last month climbed to 3.65 percent, ending seven months of decline, as some people quit their jobs, while others lost temporary and seasonal positions, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The figure represented a 0.04 percentage point increase over January, but is the lowest in 22 years for the same month, when discontented workers often move on and companies terminate temporary holiday positions, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) told a news conference in Taipei.
“The job market remains stable and is to get better, although there is still room for improvement, judging by the number of jobs available compared with the market prior to a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert” in May last year, Chen said.
Photo: CNA
The unfavorable seasonal effect would disappear this month, allowing the lagging economic indicator to fall, if historic trends hold, the official said.
The jobless rate decreased 0.03 to 0.07 percentage points in March from February in the past five years, she added.
The latest unemployment data after seasonal adjustments stood at 3.67 percent, down 0.03 percentage points from January, and 0.05 percentage points from a year earlier, which is a positive development, she said.
The number of unemployed grew 0.98 percent to 434,000 people, as 2,000 workers lost temporary jobs and 3,000 quit, but have not yet secured new employment, the DGBAS said.
The average unemployment period stretched by 0.2 weeks to 21.9 weeks and lengthened by 2.3 weeks for first-time jobseekers, the agency’s monthly survey found.
People who are unemployed for longer than 1 year grew 4,000 to 55,000 people, it added.
By education level, people with a bachelor’s degree had the highest unemployment rate of 5.18 percent, followed by people with at most a high-school education at 3.39 percent, people with graduate degrees at 2.7 percent and people with only a junior-high education at 2.66 percent, it said.
People aged 20 to 24 had the highest jobless rate of 12.47 percent, followed by the 15-to-19 age bracket at 8.35 percent, the 25-to-29 age group at 6.1 percent and the 30-to-34 group at 3.48 percent.
People aged 45 to 64, the main breadwinners among families, had the lowest unemployment rate of 2.23 percent, it said.
Taiwan’s unemployment is higher than South Korea’s 3.4 percent and Japan’s 2.7 percent, but lower than the 4.2 percent in Hong Kong, which has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said.
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday declined to comment on a report that the White House had invited the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker to build a semiconductor fab in Detroit. UMC said it would not comment on market speculation, but said it had adopted a policy to diversify production and was continuing to assess the possibility of investments abroad. A report published by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News said that UMC had been invited by the US government to build a 12-inch fab in Detroit. Such an investment would follow similar moves by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and South Korea’s Samsung
HOME TEAM SUPPORT: Amid foreign sell-offs over fears of war in Europe and interest rate hikes, TSMC’s Chris Lin bought an estimated NT$6.32 million of his firm’s shares Several Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives bought shares in the chipmaker last month amid heavy selling by foreign institutional investors, Taiwan Stock Exchange data released on Sunday showed. The data showed that the executives bought 28,000 TSMC shares, after the stock plunged 5.03 percent last month amid concerns over a possible interest rate hike in the US and a Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the time, foreign institutional investors were dumping TSMC stock, recording a net sale of 516 million shares over 18 consecutive sessions from Feb. 18 to Wednesday last week, the data showed. The sell-off stopped after the local
IN TAIWAN AND OVERSEAS: Pegatron, Wistron and Inventec are seeking to expand production, while Quanta and Compal have completed large expansion projects Major contract electronics makers are planning to expand production capacity in Taiwan and overseas this year to meet rising demand from clients, with Pegatron Corp (和碩) planning to increase its capital expenditure by nearly 30 percent from last year. The iPhone assembler has allocated US$500 million for capital expenditure this year, up 29.87 percent from last year’s US$385 million, Pegatron said at an earnings conference on March 10. Market demand for products from Pegatron’s three main business segments — computing, consumer electronics and communication devices — would remain strong this year, Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. The company would