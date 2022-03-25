Unemployment rises 3.65 percent

POST-HOLIDAY SLUMP: The number of unemployed grew 0.98 percent to 434,000 people last month, as 2,000 workers lost temporary jobs and 3,000 quit, DGBAS said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The nation’s unemployment rate last month climbed to 3.65 percent, ending seven months of decline, as some people quit their jobs, while others lost temporary and seasonal positions, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

The figure represented a 0.04 percentage point increase over January, but is the lowest in 22 years for the same month, when discontented workers often move on and companies terminate temporary holiday positions, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) told a news conference in Taipei.

“The job market remains stable and is to get better, although there is still room for improvement, judging by the number of jobs available compared with the market prior to a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert” in May last year, Chen said.

A man carries a refrigerator on his shoulder in Taipei’s Daan District yesterday. Photo: CNA

The unfavorable seasonal effect would disappear this month, allowing the lagging economic indicator to fall, if historic trends hold, the official said.

The jobless rate decreased 0.03 to 0.07 percentage points in March from February in the past five years, she added.

The latest unemployment data after seasonal adjustments stood at 3.67 percent, down 0.03 percentage points from January, and 0.05 percentage points from a year earlier, which is a positive development, she said.

The number of unemployed grew 0.98 percent to 434,000 people, as 2,000 workers lost temporary jobs and 3,000 quit, but have not yet secured new employment, the DGBAS said.

The average unemployment period stretched by 0.2 weeks to 21.9 weeks and lengthened by 2.3 weeks for first-time jobseekers, the agency’s monthly survey found.

People who are unemployed for longer than 1 year grew 4,000 to 55,000 people, it added.

By education level, people with a bachelor’s degree had the highest unemployment rate of 5.18 percent, followed by people with at most a high-school education at 3.39 percent, people with graduate degrees at 2.7 percent and people with only a junior-high education at 2.66 percent, it said.

People aged 20 to 24 had the highest jobless rate of 12.47 percent, followed by the 15-to-19 age bracket at 8.35 percent, the 25-to-29 age group at 6.1 percent and the 30-to-34 group at 3.48 percent.

People aged 45 to 64, the main breadwinners among families, had the lowest unemployment rate of 2.23 percent, it said.

Taiwan’s unemployment is higher than South Korea’s 3.4 percent and Japan’s 2.7 percent, but lower than the 4.2 percent in Hong Kong, which has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said.