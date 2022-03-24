World Business Quick Take

SINGAPORE

Core inflation to climb

Core inflation last month cooled slightly, but is expected to pick up further in the near term. The core consumer price index (CPI) tracked by the Monetary Authority of Singapore — which excludes private transport and accommodation costs — last month rose by 2.2 percent, down from 2.4 percent in January. “While ongoing external supply constraints should ease in the second half of 2022, leading to some moderation in imported inflation, there remain upside risks to inflation from geopolitical and [COVID-19] pandemic-related shocks,” the central bank and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a joint statement. The slower core CPI reflected lower price increases for services, food and energy, they said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Inflation nears 30-year high

Inflation last month accelerated to hold at a near three-decade peak on soaring energy prices, official data showed yesterday before a budget update seeking to ease high living costs. The annual rate last month jumped to 6.2 percent from 5.5 percent in January, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement ahead of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s budget announcement. The last time that the rate was higher was in March 1992, when it stood at 7.1 percent. Spiking local electricity and gas costs were a key factor in broad-based price gains, the agency said.

ENERGY

Total to drop Russian oil

TotalEnergies SE said that it would stop buying Russian crude and diesel by the end of the year, becoming the latest energy giant to shun the country’s oil in protest against the invasion of Ukraine. The announcement marks a further effort to reduce financial flows to the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin as punishment for the attack on his neighbor. “Given the worsening situation in Ukraine and the existence of alternative sources for supplying Europe, TotalEnergies has unilaterally decided to no longer enter into or renew contracts to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products,” the French company said in a statement on Tuesday.

RETAIL

Lanvin looks to New York

Lanvin Group, which owns the French fashion brand known for its red-carpet gowns, plans to float in New York City via a blank-check company in a sign of confidence for the luxury industry. The transaction is set to give the company an enterprise value of US$1.5 billion. Lanvin’s owners, which include Chinese investor Fosun International Ltd (復星國際), are hoping to raise US$544 million, which would help fund expansion and could help finance at least one acquisition within the next three years, chief executive officer Joann Cheng (程雲) said in an interview.

STEEL

US to lift tariffs on UK

The US has agreed to lift tariffs on British steel and aluminum, mending a rift between allies that dates back to former US president Donald Trump’s administration. At a meeting on Tuesday in Baltimore, Maryland, the US and the UK announced a deal that would remove taxes on British steel and aluminum that comes in below new quotas on the imports. The British agreed to lift retaliatory tariffs on US exports, including whiskey. The move came after US President Joe Biden’s administration last year reached a deal with the EU, agreeing to drop the tariffs on EU metals that come in below new import quotas and continuing to tax imports that exceed them.