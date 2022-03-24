EQUITIES
Shares move higher
The TAIEX moved higher yesterday as the bellwether electronics sector bounced back in the wake of gains posted by tech stocks on US markets overnight, dealers said. Buying also focused on the financial sector on hopes that a rate hike cycle by the US Federal Reserve would help financial institutions generate more returns from their overseas investments, they said. The TAIEX closed up 171.66 points, or 0.98 percent, at 17,731.37. Turnover totaled NT$283.563 billion (US$9.93 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$11.27 billion of shares on the main board after selling a net NT$354 million on Tuesday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The TAIEX is expected to continue in consolidation mode in the near future, dealers said, adding that the next technical resistance is expected at the 60-day moving average of 17,912 points.
ELECTRONICS
Hon Hai dividend approved
Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said its board of directors had approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5.2 per common share based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$10.05. The proposed dividend is the highest since the company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 1991. If the proposal is approved by shareholders on May 31, it would represent a payout ratio of 51.74 percent. Based on Hon Hai closing price of NT$105.5 per share in Taipei yesterday, the proposed dividend yield is 4.93 percent. The company is expected to distribute a total of NT$72.09 billion this year, with company founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) likely to receive NT$9.06 billion in dividend income, as he owns about 1.74 billion Hon Hai shares.
ELECTRONICS
Lumax board backs plans
Lumax International Corp (巨路國際), which distributes electronic and telecommunication components, and provides process control equipment and system integration solutions, yesterday said that its board of directors had approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4 per common share, based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$7.96. The board also approved a plan to cut capital by NT$106 million, or 10 percent, and return NT$1 per share to shareholders, as Lumax aims to adjust its financial structure and boost return on equity, the company said in regulatory filings. Overall, shareholders would receive a NT$5 dividend per share, it said. The dividend distribution and capital reduction proposals are subject to shareholders’ approval at the company’s annual general meeting scheduled for June 23.
HOTELIERS
Marriott eyes tourism return
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Nangang District (南港) is to convert back to a tourist hotel next month as demand for COVID-19 quarantine facilities declines after the Lunar New Year holiday. From April 18, Courtyard by Marriott would rejoin the ranks of tourist hotels, six months after serving as a quarantine facility to better utilize its space as border controls and social distancing restrictions took a toll on hotels in Taipei. The conversion was decided on as demand for quarantine hotels has dwindled after authorities this month shortened quarantine periods from 14 days to 10 days, with further easing of restrictions likely. Hotel Indigo Taipei North in the Dazhi (大直) area might soon follow suit after indicating on its Web site that it would accept room reservations from July.
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday declined to comment on a report that the White House had invited the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker to build a semiconductor fab in Detroit. UMC said it would not comment on market speculation, but said it had adopted a policy to diversify production and was continuing to assess the possibility of investments abroad. A report published by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News said that UMC had been invited by the US government to build a 12-inch fab in Detroit. Such an investment would follow similar moves by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and South Korea’s Samsung
IN TAIWAN AND OVERSEAS: Pegatron, Wistron and Inventec are seeking to expand production, while Quanta and Compal have completed large expansion projects Major contract electronics makers are planning to expand production capacity in Taiwan and overseas this year to meet rising demand from clients, with Pegatron Corp (和碩) planning to increase its capital expenditure by nearly 30 percent from last year. The iPhone assembler has allocated US$500 million for capital expenditure this year, up 29.87 percent from last year’s US$385 million, Pegatron said at an earnings conference on March 10. Market demand for products from Pegatron’s three main business segments — computing, consumer electronics and communication devices — would remain strong this year, Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. The company would
HOME TEAM SUPPORT: Amid foreign sell-offs over fears of war in Europe and interest rate hikes, TSMC’s Chris Lin bought an estimated NT$6.32 million of his firm’s shares Several Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives bought shares in the chipmaker last month amid heavy selling by foreign institutional investors, Taiwan Stock Exchange data released on Sunday showed. The data showed that the executives bought 28,000 TSMC shares, after the stock plunged 5.03 percent last month amid concerns over a possible interest rate hike in the US and a Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the time, foreign institutional investors were dumping TSMC stock, recording a net sale of 516 million shares over 18 consecutive sessions from Feb. 18 to Wednesday last week, the data showed. The sell-off stopped after the local