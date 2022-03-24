Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

Shares move higher

The TAIEX moved higher yesterday as the bellwether electronics sector bounced back in the wake of gains posted by tech stocks on US markets overnight, dealers said. Buying also focused on the financial sector on hopes that a rate hike cycle by the US Federal Reserve would help financial institutions generate more returns from their overseas investments, they said. The TAIEX closed up 171.66 points, or 0.98 percent, at 17,731.37. Turnover totaled NT$283.563 billion (US$9.93 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$11.27 billion of shares on the main board after selling a net NT$354 million on Tuesday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The TAIEX is expected to continue in consolidation mode in the near future, dealers said, adding that the next technical resistance is expected at the 60-day moving average of 17,912 points.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai dividend approved

Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said its board of directors had approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5.2 per common share based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$10.05. The proposed dividend is the highest since the company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 1991. If the proposal is approved by shareholders on May 31, it would represent a payout ratio of 51.74 percent. Based on Hon Hai closing price of NT$105.5 per share in Taipei yesterday, the proposed dividend yield is 4.93 percent. The company is expected to distribute a total of NT$72.09 billion this year, with company founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) likely to receive NT$9.06 billion in dividend income, as he owns about 1.74 billion Hon Hai shares.

ELECTRONICS

Lumax board backs plans

Lumax International Corp (巨路國際), which distributes electronic and telecommunication components, and provides process control equipment and system integration solutions, yesterday said that its board of directors had approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4 per common share, based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$7.96. The board also approved a plan to cut capital by NT$106 million, or 10 percent, and return NT$1 per share to shareholders, as Lumax aims to adjust its financial structure and boost return on equity, the company said in regulatory filings. Overall, shareholders would receive a NT$5 dividend per share, it said. The dividend distribution and capital reduction proposals are subject to shareholders’ approval at the company’s annual general meeting scheduled for June 23.

HOTELIERS

Marriott eyes tourism return

Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Nangang District (南港) is to convert back to a tourist hotel next month as demand for COVID-19 quarantine facilities declines after the Lunar New Year holiday. From April 18, Courtyard by Marriott would rejoin the ranks of tourist hotels, six months after serving as a quarantine facility to better utilize its space as border controls and social distancing restrictions took a toll on hotels in Taipei. The conversion was decided on as demand for quarantine hotels has dwindled after authorities this month shortened quarantine periods from 14 days to 10 days, with further easing of restrictions likely. Hotel Indigo Taipei North in the Dazhi (大直) area might soon follow suit after indicating on its Web site that it would accept room reservations from July.