TECHNOLOGY
Currency platform developed
Several central banks and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) have developed prototypes for a common digital currencies platform that has the potential to make cross-border payments more efficient. The two prototypes demonstrate the technical viability of such a platform, the BIS said in a statement yesterday with the Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank Negara Malaysia, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the South African Reserve Bank. Codenamed “Project Dunbar,” the development also proves that financial institutions could use central bank digital currencies to transact directly with one another on a shared platform, reducing the need for intermediaries and cutting costs and time.
RATINGS
Agency to halt Russia ratings
S&P Global Ratings, a unit of financial information provider S&P Global Inc, on Monday said that it would withdraw ratings for all Russian entities by April 15. The decision came weeks after parent company S&P Global said it was suspending commercial operations in Russia. The credit rating agency is doubling down on its corporate boycott of Russia after the EU announced a ban on providing credit ratings to legal persons, entities or bodies established in Russia, S&P Global Ratings said.
APPAREL
Nike jumps on results
Nike Inc shares jumped 6 percent in late trading after quarterly results beat analysts’ expectations. Global sales rose 5 percent to US$10.9 billion for the third quarter that ended on Feb. 28, beating Wall Street’s estimates. Revenue outpaced expectations in all regions, including greater China, where sales fell less than predicted. It maintained its full-year outlook of revenue growth in the mid-single digits. Nike, like many other multinational retailers, paused operations in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine. It said earlier this month that it would temporarily close all company-operated stores and halt e-commerce sales in Russia.
COMMODITIES
Nickel squeeze easing
Nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) is getting closer to level-pegging with China’s main market after several days of limit-down losses — a sign that the metal’s historic short squeeze is easing. The premium of LME prices over those on the Shanghai Futures Exchange narrowed to less than 10 percent after a modest move higher yesterday on China’s top commodities bourse. It is a sharp turnaround for nickel in London after last week’s dramatic price spike of as much as 250 percent that led to a trading suspension, the cancelation of some transactions, and fury among LME users about how the episode was handled.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple resolves outage
Apple Inc resolved a widespread network outage on Monday that had knocked services such as Apple Music, iCloud and the App Store offline for some users, and hobbled its internal systems. The outage hindered product repairs, swaps and item pickups, and limited corporate workers’ ability to communicate and access internal Web sites. Apple told staff that the outage stemmed from domain name system, or DNS, problems. DNS failures occur when a server fails to connect to an Internet protocol address, and are often caused by human errors. The company said 15 services were down for “some users.” That included the App Store, Arcade, TV+, music and podcasts.
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday declined to comment on a report that the White House had invited the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker to build a semiconductor fab in Detroit. UMC said it would not comment on market speculation, but said it had adopted a policy to diversify production and was continuing to assess the possibility of investments abroad. A report published by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News said that UMC had been invited by the US government to build a 12-inch fab in Detroit. Such an investment would follow similar moves by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and South Korea’s Samsung
IN TAIWAN AND OVERSEAS: Pegatron, Wistron and Inventec are seeking to expand production, while Quanta and Compal have completed large expansion projects Major contract electronics makers are planning to expand production capacity in Taiwan and overseas this year to meet rising demand from clients, with Pegatron Corp (和碩) planning to increase its capital expenditure by nearly 30 percent from last year. The iPhone assembler has allocated US$500 million for capital expenditure this year, up 29.87 percent from last year’s US$385 million, Pegatron said at an earnings conference on March 10. Market demand for products from Pegatron’s three main business segments — computing, consumer electronics and communication devices — would remain strong this year, Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. The company would
In just more than two years, Sri Lanka’s first family has presided over a series of crises mostly of its own making. The island nation of 22 million people is facing its worst economic upheaval in a decade. From an ill-fated fertilizer ban that led to a dramatic fall in yields of crops like rice and tea, to its failure to deal with a foreign-currency crisis that is now a humanitarian emergency, the government of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is fast running out of solutions. Relying until now on help from its two major backers — India and China —