World Business Quick Take

TECHNOLOGY

Currency platform developed

Several central banks and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) have developed prototypes for a common digital currencies platform that has the potential to make cross-border payments more efficient. The two prototypes demonstrate the technical viability of such a platform, the BIS said in a statement yesterday with the Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank Negara Malaysia, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the South African Reserve Bank. Codenamed “Project Dunbar,” the development also proves that financial institutions could use central bank digital currencies to transact directly with one another on a shared platform, reducing the need for intermediaries and cutting costs and time.

RATINGS

Agency to halt Russia ratings

S&P Global Ratings, a unit of financial information provider S&P Global Inc, on Monday said that it would withdraw ratings for all Russian entities by April 15. The decision came weeks after parent company S&P Global said it was suspending commercial operations in Russia. The credit rating agency is doubling down on its corporate boycott of Russia after the EU announced a ban on providing credit ratings to legal persons, entities or bodies established in Russia, S&P Global Ratings said.

APPAREL

Nike jumps on results

Nike Inc shares jumped 6 percent in late trading after quarterly results beat analysts’ expectations. Global sales rose 5 percent to US$10.9 billion for the third quarter that ended on Feb. 28, beating Wall Street’s estimates. Revenue outpaced expectations in all regions, including greater China, where sales fell less than predicted. It maintained its full-year outlook of revenue growth in the mid-single digits. Nike, like many other multinational retailers, paused operations in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine. It said earlier this month that it would temporarily close all company-operated stores and halt e-commerce sales in Russia.

COMMODITIES

Nickel squeeze easing

Nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) is getting closer to level-pegging with China’s main market after several days of limit-down losses — a sign that the metal’s historic short squeeze is easing. The premium of LME prices over those on the Shanghai Futures Exchange narrowed to less than 10 percent after a modest move higher yesterday on China’s top commodities bourse. It is a sharp turnaround for nickel in London after last week’s dramatic price spike of as much as 250 percent that led to a trading suspension, the cancelation of some transactions, and fury among LME users about how the episode was handled.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple resolves outage

Apple Inc resolved a widespread network outage on Monday that had knocked services such as Apple Music, iCloud and the App Store offline for some users, and hobbled its internal systems. The outage hindered product repairs, swaps and item pickups, and limited corporate workers’ ability to communicate and access internal Web sites. Apple told staff that the outage stemmed from domain name system, or DNS, problems. DNS failures occur when a server fails to connect to an Internet protocol address, and are often caused by human errors. The company said 15 services were down for “some users.” That included the App Store, Arcade, TV+, music and podcasts.