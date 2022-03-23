Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技) is confident about its business operations this year, as it expects high double-digit percentage growth in revenue and earnings thanks to healthy market demand, the industrial computer maker said yesterday.
Its three major business units — design and manufacturing, systems integration and its brand business — are expected to continue benefiting from clear growth trends in each industry segment, as well as close collaboration with partners in the metaverse, artificial intelligence of things and innovation platform convergence fields, Ennoconn said in a statement released after its investors’ conference.
The industrial computer manufacturing arm of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) provides hardware solutions for point-of-sale, banking automation, kiosk, lottery and industrial automation systems.
Photo courtesy of Ennoconn Corp
Its design and manufacturing segment contributed 18 percent to the company’s revenue last year, while systems integration and its brand business accounted for 36 percent and 46 percent of sales respectively, the company said.
Ennoconn’s revenue for last quarter increased 13.6 percent annually to NT$30.15 billion (US$1.06 billion) and net profit hit a record high of NT$510 million, or earnings per share of NT$5.32, it said.
That lifted revenue for the whole of last year to a record NT$96.56 billion, a 14.8 percent annual increase, while net profit rose 23.5 percent from a year earlier to NT$1.37 billion, or earnings per share of NT$14.3, it said.
Net profit and earnings per share were also the highest in the company’s history, Ennoconn added.
Ennoconn said its board of directors has approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$7 per share to shareholders, which represents a payout ratio of 48.95 percent and a dividend yield of 3.5 percent, as its shares closed at NT$202.5 yesterday.
It said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would have a limited impact on its business, as it affects just 1 percent of its Europe revenue.
“Despite the effects of fewer working days in the first quarter, coupled with the risks brought by the Russia-Ukraine war and raw material shortages, the group is expected to maintain good growth momentum in the first quarter,” Ennoconn said.
