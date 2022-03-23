The Russian government has paid Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) interest in US dollars for a bond that matured on Wednesday last week, indicating that the life insurer’s exposure to Russian bonds might be lower than expected, the company told an investors’ conference in Taipei.
The announcement came amid investor concerns that Russia might default on bonds held by the insurer, after Moscow said it would pay bondholders with rubles instead of US dollars, regardless of the terms of the bonds.
“The payment in US dollars was surprising, as we were not expecting any interest payment for the Russian bonds within the next year and were expecting some losses in principal,” Cathay Life executive vice president Lin Chao-ting (林昭廷) said.
The overall situation seems more positive than expected, but as credit rating companies have downgraded Russia’s rating to “C,” which implies an imminent default risk, Cathay Life would discuss with accountants how much expected credit loss it should recognize for this month, Lin said.
Although the bond matured on Wednesday last week, Cathay Life only on Saturday confirmed with its custodian banks that the payment was made, as cross-border payments from Russia take longer after a number of Russian banks were removed from the SWIFT international payment system, Lin added.
Cathay Life received an interest payment in rubles for another bond that matured on Monday, as its terms allow payment in the Russian currency, and did not count it as a default, Lin said, adding that the foreign-exchange risks are not as high as expected.
“Even if all the interest, estimated at about NT$1.1 billion [US$38.54 million] for all of our Russian bonds worth NT$20 billion, were to be paid in rubles, its foreign exchange loss would total NT$300 million at most, which is a fraction of our foreign-exchange risks,” Lin said.
Meanwhile, Cathay Life expects its hedging costs this year to fall by 1.1 percentage points from last year, as the New Taiwan dollar is expected to be weaker than it was in the past two years, which would be beneficial for the insurer’s proxy hedging, Lin said.
Although its pre-hedge recurring yield slid from 3.19 percent in 2020 to 3.02 percent last year, its after-hedge recurring yield rose by 20 basis points to 2.3 percent, and is expected to grow further to 2.4 or 2.45 percent this year, Lin said.
Meanwhile, Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行), the banking unit of Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), said it expects its net interest margin to rise to 1.3 percent by the end of this year, from 1.21 percent last year, in light of an interest rate hike by the central bank.
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday declined to comment on a report that the White House had invited the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker to build a semiconductor fab in Detroit. UMC said it would not comment on market speculation, but said it had adopted a policy to diversify production and was continuing to assess the possibility of investments abroad. A report published by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News said that UMC had been invited by the US government to build a 12-inch fab in Detroit. Such an investment would follow similar moves by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and South Korea’s Samsung
IN TAIWAN AND OVERSEAS: Pegatron, Wistron and Inventec are seeking to expand production, while Quanta and Compal have completed large expansion projects Major contract electronics makers are planning to expand production capacity in Taiwan and overseas this year to meet rising demand from clients, with Pegatron Corp (和碩) planning to increase its capital expenditure by nearly 30 percent from last year. The iPhone assembler has allocated US$500 million for capital expenditure this year, up 29.87 percent from last year’s US$385 million, Pegatron said at an earnings conference on March 10. Market demand for products from Pegatron’s three main business segments — computing, consumer electronics and communication devices — would remain strong this year, Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. The company would
In just more than two years, Sri Lanka’s first family has presided over a series of crises mostly of its own making. The island nation of 22 million people is facing its worst economic upheaval in a decade. From an ill-fated fertilizer ban that led to a dramatic fall in yields of crops like rice and tea, to its failure to deal with a foreign-currency crisis that is now a humanitarian emergency, the government of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is fast running out of solutions. Relying until now on help from its two major backers — India and China —