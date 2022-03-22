Australia seeking feedback to draft crypto regulations

Bloomberg





The Australian government is asking businesses and individuals for feedback on its plan to overhaul licensing and custody arrangements for digital assets.

The proposals include requirements such as breach reporting obligations, compliance with anti-money laundering laws and a strategy on how to classify crypto assets, a government paper released yesterday said.

The regime is being developed so consumers can trust the exchanges they use to trade crypto, Australian Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume said in the text of a speech yesterday.

The government wants feedback on the regulation ahead of its finalization later this year, she said.

“Government can’t guarantee your crypto any more than it can guarantee a painting or a share in a company, and nor should it,” she said. “But we can make sure Australian exchanges, custodians and brokers — Australian players in the crypto ecosystem — work within a regulatory framework that is better, safer and more secure.”

Regulators around the world are battling with the speedy emergence of digital assets, aiming to strike a balance between spurring technological entrepreneurship, while minimizing risks to consumers.

More than 800,000 Australians have made transactions with digital assets since 2018, according to the Australian Taxation Office.

As part of the reforms, the Australian government is seeking feedback on policies to address banks refusing to do business with emerging fintech firms. It would also review how they are appropriately taxed by the end of this year, expecting the digital asset economy to grow to A$64 billion (US$47.3 billion) from A$2.1 billion by the decade’s end, Hume said.

“Australia is serious about getting regulation right for the digital age and emerging technologies like crypto are key,” Hume said.

Separately, the Malaysian Ministry of Communications and Multimedia has proposed to the government that cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, be adopted as legal transfer, Deputy Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin told parliament yesterday.

“We hope the government can allow this,” Zahidi said. “We are trying to see how we can legalize this so that we can develop youth participation in crypto and assist them.”

Cryptocurrency falls under the purview of the central bank and Securities Commission, he added.