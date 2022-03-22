Australian export ban pushes up aluminum prices

Bloomberg





Australia’s move to ban alumina exports to Russia is heaping more pressure on Moscow-based aluminum giant United Co Rusal International PJSC and pushing up prices of the so-called everywhere metal.

Aluminum jumped and Rusal shares tumbled as Rio Tinto Group, operator of the Queensland Alumina Ltd joint venture with the Russian company, said it would comply with all of Canberra’s directions.

Rio reiterated that it was in the process of terminating its commercial relationships with Russian businesses following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Rusal holds a 20 percent stake in the Queensland joint venture.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that a ship due to dock this week to collect a load of alumina — the key ingredient used in making aluminum — bound for Russia would not deliver its cargo as he announced the ban on Sunday.

KEY SUPPLIER

Australia supplies nearly 20 percent of Russia’s alumina and its exports of aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia have also been prohibited.

Supplies of aluminum — used in everything from cans to airplane parts and window frames — were running low even before war in Europe threw global commodity markets into turmoil. This latest development threatens to add even more inflationary pressure to the global economy.

Russia is a key supplier of aluminum to markets including Turkey, China and Japan.

The metal rose to US$3,554 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange as of 1:48pm in Singapore and is up about 27 percent this year.

Rusal said in a statement that it was evaluating the impact of the ban. Rio plans to stop supplying bauxite to, and buying alumina from, Rusal’s Aughinish plant in Ireland, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month.

While aluminum has not been targeted by global sanctions, Rusal — which needs bauxite and alumina to feed its plants — is facing disruption to its supply chains as companies pull back from doing business with Russia.

The company has also slashed output from its Nikolaev alumina refinery in Ukraine due to logistical and transport challenges arising from the war.

CARGO SWAP?

Australia said the ban would apply to “all relevant shipments” to Russia. It is common practice for alumina producers to swap cargoes with other suppliers in different locations to save on freight costs.

However, it is unclear if Rusal would be able to get around the prohibition by doing this with shipments from its Queensland plant.

Rusal was founded by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, who retains an interest via his shareholding in Rusal’s majority owner En+ Group International PJSC.

The Australian government last week announced a new round of sanctions against oligarchs close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including Deripaska.

EN+ Group earlier this month said it was considering a potential carve out of Rusal’s international business, creating a new company to house its alumina, bauxite and aluminum assets across the globe, which would no longer have any Russian ownership.