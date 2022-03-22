GlobalWafers to construct new 12-inch fab in Italy

TIGHT SUPPLY: Chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers’ production capacity is ‘basically sold out’ for the next three years, with the firm unable to meet demand GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that a new 12-inch fab to be built in Italy would begin operations in the second half of next year to meet customer demand. The fab, the first 12-inch fabrication facility in Italy, has received robust support from European customers, the Hsinchu-based company said. Construction would begin as soon as subsidies are approved, it said, adding that it expects to receive funds from the Italian government and from a new EU project that aims to build a more resilient chip supply chain in Europe. “Demand remains very healthy and very

By Lisa Wang