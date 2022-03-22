Taoyuan City Government employees fly kites on a hill near Zhongzhuang Reservoir in Taoyuan’s Dasi District yesterday. This year’s Taoyuan International Kite Festival, themed “Whale Adventure,” starts on Saturday and ends on Sunday.
Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Taipei Times
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
TIGHT SUPPLY: Chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers’ production capacity is ‘basically sold out’ for the next three years, with the firm unable to meet demand GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that a new 12-inch fab to be built in Italy would begin operations in the second half of next year to meet customer demand. The fab, the first 12-inch fabrication facility in Italy, has received robust support from European customers, the Hsinchu-based company said. Construction would begin as soon as subsidies are approved, it said, adding that it expects to receive funds from the Italian government and from a new EU project that aims to build a more resilient chip supply chain in Europe. “Demand remains very healthy and very
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices 5.83 percent on average for shipments next quarter to reflect cost hikes caused by economic sanctions against Russia. The price hikes would mean extra charges of NT$1,000 to NT$2,400 across its product line, although prices would remain competitive in comparison with foreign peers, the company said in a statement. Next quarter is the peak season for companies to replenish inventory after other countries chose to do away with COVID-19 lockdowns and other disease prevention measures, China Steel said. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has cast a shadow
IN TAIWAN AND OVERSEAS: Pegatron, Wistron and Inventec are seeking to expand production, while Quanta and Compal have completed large expansion projects Major contract electronics makers are planning to expand production capacity in Taiwan and overseas this year to meet rising demand from clients, with Pegatron Corp (和碩) planning to increase its capital expenditure by nearly 30 percent from last year. The iPhone assembler has allocated US$500 million for capital expenditure this year, up 29.87 percent from last year’s US$385 million, Pegatron said at an earnings conference on March 10. Market demand for products from Pegatron’s three main business segments — computing, consumer electronics and communication devices — would remain strong this year, Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. The company would