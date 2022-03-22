Firms shelve US$12bn of fundraising deals as Ukraine war fuels volatility

Firms worldwide are ditching fundraising deals at a quickening pace, as volatility destabilizes credit markets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc is the latest big name firm to scrap financing plans, as it postponed a US$1 billion offering of bonds backed by leases on its vehicles last week.

Almost 80 companies, nearly half from the US, have put at least US$25 billion of deals on hold since the start of the war nearly a month ago.

“There has been a severe jolt to investor confidence since the invasion of Ukraine as sanctions have been slapped on Russia and commodity prices roared upwards,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst with Hargreaves Lansdown PLC.

The caution has reached all corners of the globe. India’s Mumbai International Airport Ltd recently delayed a dollar bond deal, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc halted a US$1.7 billion buyout loan on Wednesday and Brazil’s Trocafone SA scrapped an initial public offering.

More than US$18 billion of the delayed deals are for debt financing, including bonds, loans and asset-backed securities, while the rest is for mergers, acquisitions and initial public offerings.

The Russia-Ukraine war has also left dealmakers in Europe unsure about if and when about US$300 billion of mergers, acquisitions and listings will go ahead.

There is already been a 74 percent plunge in global equity listings, and a 28 percent fall in global corporate bond issuance so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.