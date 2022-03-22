TAIEX makes ‘cautious’ comeback

Staff writer, with CNA





Shares in Taiwan rose yesterday as investors took cues from a US market rally at the end of last week, but the gains were capped, dealers said.

The bellwether electronics sector pushed the main local board up, with the semiconductor industry in focus, they said, adding that buying spread to raw material stocks, in particular in the steel sector, which boosted the broader market and enabled it to rise above 17,500 points.

The TAIEX closed up 103.84 points, or 0.59 percent, at 17,560.36. Turnover totaled NT$258.255 billion (US$9.07 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$196 million of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

“Today’s gains largely followed the upturn on the US markets, as investors temporarily set aside worries about the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Kevin Su (蘇俊宏) said.

“But their willingness to chase prices appeared weak, as investor sentiment remained cautious because fears over fund outflows continued to weigh on the market,” Su said, referring to a move by the US Federal Reserve to launch a rate hike cycle last week.

The TAIEX saw its upturn limited in particular as the index moved closer to the nearest technical resistance of about 17,633, an intraday low seen on Jan. 26, Su said.

In addition, “investors better pay attention to the value of the [New] Taiwan dollar versus the greenback for clues about whether foreign institutional investors would continue to move funds out of the country,” he said.