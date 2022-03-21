Saudi Aramco raises spending target

Bloomberg





Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) increased its spending target and is issuing bonus shares, as an oil price surge to more than US$100 per barrel bolstered the company’s ambition to boost crude and natural gas production.

As with rivals such as BP PLC and Chevron Corp, the Saudi Arabian firm has experienced a sharp turnaround from 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hammered energy demand and forced it to shelve several projects.

Net income increased to US$110 billion last year, up from US$49 billion in 2020, the state-controlled company said yesterday.

Oil tanks at a Saudi Arabian Oil Co facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, are pictured on October 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Aramco is likely to increase capital expenditure to up to US$50 billion this year, compared with US$32 billion last year.

Aramco forecasts more growth in investment until the middle of the decade, which makes it stand out from many other competitors that are cutting spending on fossil fuels to reduce carbon emissions.

Aramco has said that the run-up in oil and gas prices underscores the need for more exploration.

The company said it wants to raise crude oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day by 2027, from 12 million barrels per day, a project that is budgeted at billions of US dollars.

It is aiming to raise gas output by more than 50 percent by 2030.

“Substantial new investment is required to meet demand growth, against a broader decline in upstream investment across the industry globally,” Aramco said.

Aramco’s dividend last year was US$75 billion.

Several analysts expected a raise, including Morgan Stanley.

The Wall Street bank last week said Aramco had “ample” room to increase the cash payout to about US$94 billion.

Aramco said it would issue one bonus share for every 10 shares owned.

Its stock price rose 3.6 percent as of 10:40am yesterday in Riyadh to 43.35 riyals, near a record high.

Gearing, meaning debt to equity, fell to 14.2 percent at the end of last year, below the firm’s self-imposed cap of 15 percent for the first time since the summer of 2020.