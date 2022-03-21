Gasoline prices are to drop by NT$0.1 per liter this week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said in separate statements yesterday, citing a retreat in global crude oil prices last week.
The price reductions snapped a streak of five consecutive weeks of increases by the nation’s two refiners.
Gasoline prices at stations of state-owned CPC are to decrease to NT$31.5, NT$33 and NT$35 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the prices for Formosa’s 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would drop to NT$31.5, NT$32.9 and NT$35 respectively, the companies said.
However, premium diesel prices are to remain unchanged at NT$29.4 per liter at CPC stations and NT$29.2 per liter at Formosa pumps, they said.
Based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week fell 10.44 percent from a week earlier, as market sentiment was negatively affected by COVID-19 flare-ups in China and the US Federal Reserve announcing its first interest rate increase since 2018, CPC said.
In addition to widespread lockdowns in China spooking the oil market, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and reports that the US could lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil led to a fall in global crude oil prices, Formosa said.
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
TIGHT SUPPLY: Chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers’ production capacity is ‘basically sold out’ for the next three years, with the firm unable to meet demand GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that a new 12-inch fab to be built in Italy would begin operations in the second half of next year to meet customer demand. The fab, the first 12-inch fabrication facility in Italy, has received robust support from European customers, the Hsinchu-based company said. Construction would begin as soon as subsidies are approved, it said, adding that it expects to receive funds from the Italian government and from a new EU project that aims to build a more resilient chip supply chain in Europe. “Demand remains very healthy and very
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices 5.83 percent on average for shipments next quarter to reflect cost hikes caused by economic sanctions against Russia. The price hikes would mean extra charges of NT$1,000 to NT$2,400 across its product line, although prices would remain competitive in comparison with foreign peers, the company said in a statement. Next quarter is the peak season for companies to replenish inventory after other countries chose to do away with COVID-19 lockdowns and other disease prevention measures, China Steel said. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has cast a shadow
MAJOR ISSUE: CPC Corp would experience losses of about NT$500 billion if crude oil prices increase to US$150 per barrel, as has been forecast, the firm’s president said Taiwan’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply is about 71 percent covered by mid to long-term contracts, mainly with Australia and Qatar, as well as 12 other countries, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a report to the legislature yesterday. Although Taiwan’s trade with Ukraine and Russia is not significant, Russia is the third-largest supplier of LNG to Taiwan, accounting for 9.7 percent of supply, the ministry said. The nation’s LNG contract with Russia is set to expire this month, the ministry said, adding that it has already identified alternative supply sources such as the US. Taiwan currently has an LNG safety stock