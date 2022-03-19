World Business Quick Take

Agencies





ACQUISITIONS

Amazon closes MGM deal

Amazon.com Inc said it closed the US$8.5 billion acquisition of film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) after regulators declined to challenge the deal, cementing the company’s biggest takeover in five years. The closing, announced on Thursday in a statement on Amazon’s Web site, marks the latest deal by a US technology giant to win approval despite criticism that the companies have been able to gobble up smaller firms with little pushback from competition enforcers. EU regulators signed off on the MGM deal on Tuesday after finding it posed no competition problems. The deadline for the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to challenge the deal before it closed passed without the agency taking action. The FTC still has the authority to sue to block the deal if a majority of commissioners vote to file a lawsuit.

GAMING

GameStop reports loss

GameStop Corp reported a surprise loss during the holiday quarter and said it would launch a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFT) by the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The company reported an adjusted loss of US$1.86 per share, while analysts had projected a profit of US$0.84 per share. Net sales rose 6.2 percent to US$2.25 billion in the three months ended Jan. 29, the video game retailer said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts had projected US$2.23 billion. GameStop has suffered from a combination of supply chain issues and an opaque business strategy. The latest push into NFTs has excited investors, but there are still few details about the plan. The company said that it has hired “dozens of additional individuals with experience in areas such as blockchain gaming, ecommerce and technology, product refurbishment and operations.”

UNITES STATES

Uranium bill introduced

Senators on Thursday introduced a bill to ban imports of Russian uranium to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The bill comes as the administration of President Joe Biden has been weighing sanctions on Russian nuclear power company Rosatom, a major supplier of fuel and technology to power plants around the world. The administration’s ban on imports of Russian energy, such as oil and liquefied natural gas, does not yet include uranium. “Banning Russian uranium imports will further defund Russia’s war machine, help revive American uranium production and increase our national security,” said Senator John Barrasso, who introduced the bill. The nation has more than 90 nuclear reactors, more than any other country, and is heavily reliant on imported uranium. Russian uranium made up 16 percent of its purchases in 2020, Energy Information Administration data showed, with Canada and Kazakhstan each providing 22 percent.

ENERGY

India buys Russian oil

State-run Indian Oil Corp bought 3 million barrels of crude oil from Russia earlier this week to secure its energy needs, resisting Western pressure to avoid such purchases, an Indian government official said yesterday. The official said that India has not imposed sanctions against buying oil and will be looking to purchase more from Russia, despite calls not to from the US and other countries. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters. Indian media reports said that Russia was offering a discount on oil purchases of 20 percent below global benchmark prices.