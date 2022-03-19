ACQUISITIONS
Amazon closes MGM deal
Amazon.com Inc said it closed the US$8.5 billion acquisition of film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) after regulators declined to challenge the deal, cementing the company’s biggest takeover in five years. The closing, announced on Thursday in a statement on Amazon’s Web site, marks the latest deal by a US technology giant to win approval despite criticism that the companies have been able to gobble up smaller firms with little pushback from competition enforcers. EU regulators signed off on the MGM deal on Tuesday after finding it posed no competition problems. The deadline for the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to challenge the deal before it closed passed without the agency taking action. The FTC still has the authority to sue to block the deal if a majority of commissioners vote to file a lawsuit.
GAMING
GameStop reports loss
GameStop Corp reported a surprise loss during the holiday quarter and said it would launch a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFT) by the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The company reported an adjusted loss of US$1.86 per share, while analysts had projected a profit of US$0.84 per share. Net sales rose 6.2 percent to US$2.25 billion in the three months ended Jan. 29, the video game retailer said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts had projected US$2.23 billion. GameStop has suffered from a combination of supply chain issues and an opaque business strategy. The latest push into NFTs has excited investors, but there are still few details about the plan. The company said that it has hired “dozens of additional individuals with experience in areas such as blockchain gaming, ecommerce and technology, product refurbishment and operations.”
UNITES STATES
Uranium bill introduced
Senators on Thursday introduced a bill to ban imports of Russian uranium to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The bill comes as the administration of President Joe Biden has been weighing sanctions on Russian nuclear power company Rosatom, a major supplier of fuel and technology to power plants around the world. The administration’s ban on imports of Russian energy, such as oil and liquefied natural gas, does not yet include uranium. “Banning Russian uranium imports will further defund Russia’s war machine, help revive American uranium production and increase our national security,” said Senator John Barrasso, who introduced the bill. The nation has more than 90 nuclear reactors, more than any other country, and is heavily reliant on imported uranium. Russian uranium made up 16 percent of its purchases in 2020, Energy Information Administration data showed, with Canada and Kazakhstan each providing 22 percent.
ENERGY
India buys Russian oil
State-run Indian Oil Corp bought 3 million barrels of crude oil from Russia earlier this week to secure its energy needs, resisting Western pressure to avoid such purchases, an Indian government official said yesterday. The official said that India has not imposed sanctions against buying oil and will be looking to purchase more from Russia, despite calls not to from the US and other countries. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters. Indian media reports said that Russia was offering a discount on oil purchases of 20 percent below global benchmark prices.
BIG SPENDERS: Analysts said they believed Apple was responsible for NT$405.4 billion in TSMC sales, while they suspected that AMD generated NT$153.74 billion in sales Sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer grew to account for 26 percent of the chipmaker’s total revenue last year. Although TSMC financial data did not specify the customer, analysts said they suspect it was Apple Inc. TSMC’s largest customer contributed NT$405.4 billion (US$14.27 billion) to the chipmaker’s sales, up NT$68.63 billion or 20.37 percent from 2020. That brought the largest customer’s share of TSMC’s sales to 26 percent, up from 25 percent a year earlier. The data reinforced analysts’ suspicions that the customer is Apple, as revenue from its TSMC orders grew more than 20 percent from a year earlier. TSMC’s
TIGHT SUPPLY: Chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers’ production capacity is ‘basically sold out’ for the next three years, with the firm unable to meet demand GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that a new 12-inch fab to be built in Italy would begin operations in the second half of next year to meet customer demand. The fab, the first 12-inch fabrication facility in Italy, has received robust support from European customers, the Hsinchu-based company said. Construction would begin as soon as subsidies are approved, it said, adding that it expects to receive funds from the Italian government and from a new EU project that aims to build a more resilient chip supply chain in Europe. “Demand remains very healthy and very
MAJOR ISSUE: CPC Corp would experience losses of about NT$500 billion if crude oil prices increase to US$150 per barrel, as has been forecast, the firm’s president said Taiwan’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply is about 71 percent covered by mid to long-term contracts, mainly with Australia and Qatar, as well as 12 other countries, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a report to the legislature yesterday. Although Taiwan’s trade with Ukraine and Russia is not significant, Russia is the third-largest supplier of LNG to Taiwan, accounting for 9.7 percent of supply, the ministry said. The nation’s LNG contract with Russia is set to expire this month, the ministry said, adding that it has already identified alternative supply sources such as the US. Taiwan currently has an LNG safety stock
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices 5.83 percent on average for shipments next quarter to reflect cost hikes caused by economic sanctions against Russia. The price hikes would mean extra charges of NT$1,000 to NT$2,400 across its product line, although prices would remain competitive in comparison with foreign peers, the company said in a statement. Next quarter is the peak season for companies to replenish inventory after other countries chose to do away with COVID-19 lockdowns and other disease prevention measures, China Steel said. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has cast a shadow