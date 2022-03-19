US Senate moves toward House talks on China

Bloomberg





US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday began the process for negotiations with the US House of Representatives on a bill to keep the US technologically competitive with China and provide US$52 billion to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Schumer, who cosponsored the initial version of the legislation in the Senate with US Senator Todd Young, took a procedural step toward establishing a committee to hammer out differences between the House and Senate bills.

The legislation has been stalled for months and a resolution remains weeks away.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attends an event at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Both versions include US$52 billion for grants and incentives to semiconductor manufacturers to locate manufacturing facilities in the US, which has fallen behind in producing the chips that go into everything from farm equipment to military jets.

Companies such as Intel Corp have pushed for Washington to provide the funding, citing similar subsidies in other countries.

US Senator Mark Warner, who cosponsored the chips portion of the bill, said that he wanted to see the final vote before the Memorial Day holiday at the end of May.

“Companies are making decisions on these fabrication facilities,” he said. “They’re not waiting for Congress to finish its work.”

Other provisions of the legislation are aimed at enhancing US research and development on advanced manufacturing, bolstering education in science and technology, and thwarting China’s recruitment of American scientists and academics.