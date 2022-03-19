The extra mortgage burden from the central bank on Thursday hiking the interest rate should be bearable and might help deter developers from increasing prices, brokers said yesterday.
The 0.25 percentage point rate hike would lift the mortgage interest rate to 1.65 percent from 1.4 percent, adding NT$1,200 (US$42.31) of interest expense a month for people with NT$10 million of mortgage on a 20-year payment scheme, said Tseng Ching-der (增進德), research manager at Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋), the nation’s only listed broker.
“The extra burden is about the cost of a bowl of braised pork rice each day, a sacrifice that is acceptable for most home buyers,” Tseng said.
Photo: CNA
Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) on Thursday said that the rate hike is intended to mitigate inflationary pressures induced by soaring crude oil and raw material prices, although he acknowledged that homeowners would be affected.
The housing market breathed a sigh of relief at the absence of additional credit controls, although it might need time to adjust to the policy change, as many were braced for more restrictions, Tseng said.
Yang told the legislature earlier this month that he had considered tightening terms for mortgages on second homes in and around Taipei to induce a soft landing for housing prices.
However, he said yesterday that he is not particularly concerned about the nation’s real-estate lending or bad loan ratios, which have stayed within healthy levels.
Rather, worsening inflation could take a toll on GDP growth if left unaddressed, he said.
Tseng said that a one-off rate hike is harmless, but a series of increases might dampen home buying interest.
Yang refused to give guidance, saying that economic data would shape policymaking.
Chinatrust Real Estate Co (中信房屋) said that the interest rate hike sent a warning to developers that have taken advantage of inflation to tout housing projects as a safe investment.
Record-low interest rates to support sectors hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic also helped revive property investment for the past two years, the broker said.
The monetary tightening might help to stabilize housing prices, which increased by 30 percent in central and southern Taiwan, and by 10 percent in the north, it said.
Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨), head researcher at H&B Realty Co (住商不動產), said property investors such as landlords might seek to pass the extra mortgage burden onto their tenants, citing cost concerns.
Great Home Realty Co (大家房屋) head researcher Mandy Lang (郎美囡) said that the monetary normalization might allow the property market to flatten this year from a boom in the past two years.
A robust economy would continue to lend support, Lang said.
BIG SPENDERS: Analysts said they believed Apple was responsible for NT$405.4 billion in TSMC sales, while they suspected that AMD generated NT$153.74 billion in sales Sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer grew to account for 26 percent of the chipmaker’s total revenue last year. Although TSMC financial data did not specify the customer, analysts said they suspect it was Apple Inc. TSMC’s largest customer contributed NT$405.4 billion (US$14.27 billion) to the chipmaker’s sales, up NT$68.63 billion or 20.37 percent from 2020. That brought the largest customer’s share of TSMC’s sales to 26 percent, up from 25 percent a year earlier. The data reinforced analysts’ suspicions that the customer is Apple, as revenue from its TSMC orders grew more than 20 percent from a year earlier. TSMC’s
TIGHT SUPPLY: Chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers’ production capacity is ‘basically sold out’ for the next three years, with the firm unable to meet demand GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that a new 12-inch fab to be built in Italy would begin operations in the second half of next year to meet customer demand. The fab, the first 12-inch fabrication facility in Italy, has received robust support from European customers, the Hsinchu-based company said. Construction would begin as soon as subsidies are approved, it said, adding that it expects to receive funds from the Italian government and from a new EU project that aims to build a more resilient chip supply chain in Europe. “Demand remains very healthy and very
MAJOR ISSUE: CPC Corp would experience losses of about NT$500 billion if crude oil prices increase to US$150 per barrel, as has been forecast, the firm’s president said Taiwan’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply is about 71 percent covered by mid to long-term contracts, mainly with Australia and Qatar, as well as 12 other countries, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a report to the legislature yesterday. Although Taiwan’s trade with Ukraine and Russia is not significant, Russia is the third-largest supplier of LNG to Taiwan, accounting for 9.7 percent of supply, the ministry said. The nation’s LNG contract with Russia is set to expire this month, the ministry said, adding that it has already identified alternative supply sources such as the US. Taiwan currently has an LNG safety stock
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices 5.83 percent on average for shipments next quarter to reflect cost hikes caused by economic sanctions against Russia. The price hikes would mean extra charges of NT$1,000 to NT$2,400 across its product line, although prices would remain competitive in comparison with foreign peers, the company said in a statement. Next quarter is the peak season for companies to replenish inventory after other countries chose to do away with COVID-19 lockdowns and other disease prevention measures, China Steel said. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has cast a shadow