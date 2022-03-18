World Business Quick Take

NEW ZEALAND

Growth slower than expected

The economy grew less than expected in the final three months of last year as it recovered from a contraction caused by a COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, the country’s largest city. GDP rose 3 percent from the third quarter, when it fell a revised 3.6 percent, Statistics New Zealand said yesterday. The economy expanded 3.1 percent from one year earlier. The fourth-quarter recovery was led by services and production, while output from the primary sector fell, the agency said.

BRAZIL

Rate raised for ninth time

The central bank raised its key interest rate for the ninth straight time on Wednesday, as Latin America’s largest economy continues to reel from surging inflation, now exacerbated by the Ukraine war. The bank’s monetary policy committee raised the benchmark Selic rate by 1 percentage point, to 11.75 percent, in line with analysts’ forecasts, citing inflation that “continued to negatively surprise” policymakers. The annual inflation rate stands at 10.54 percent, far above the central bank’s target of 3.5 percent.

ENERGY

Battery firms get financing

Reliance Industries Ltd and Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric Mobility Pvt are to receive incentives under India’s US$2.4 billion program to boost local battery cell production after winning a tender, four sources said. The winning bidders also include Hyundai Global Motors Co and Indian jewelry maker Rajesh Exports Ltd, the sources said on condition of anonymity. Ola Electric and Hyundai would get incentives for 20 gigawatt hours capacity, while Reliance and Rajesh Exports have won incentives for 5 gigawatt hours, the sources said. They did not provide a financial value.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Qualcomm halts Russia trade

Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday that it has stopped selling its products to Russian companies in compliance with US-imposed sanctions after Moscow invaded Ukraine. The company’s action was disclosed by Qualcomm senior vice president of government affairs Nate Tibbits on Twitter, replying to a comment by Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Revenue from Russia and Ukraine accounts for less than 1 percent of its total revenue, Qualcomm said earlier this month.

STEELMAKERS

Thyssenkrupp faces concern

Thyssenkrupp AG said the planned separation of its steel operations has been thrown into uncertainty by Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The German industrial conglomerate can no longer offer “a statement on the feasibility” of a standalone steel business due to economic conditions, the firm said in a statement. The firm also suspended its full-year forecast for free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions.

RETAILERS

Ocado lowers forecast

Ocado Group PLC’s online grocery joint venture with Marks & Spencer Group PLC yesterday said this year’s revenue growth might be lower than previously expected. Ocado Retail said it is initiating cost-cutting measures across the business and reported a 5.7 percent decline in first-quarter retail revenue, as customers return to pre-COVID-19 shopping habits. Revenue growth would likely be closer to 10 percent for the full year, while earnings margin might be affected by significant increases in energy costs, the company said.