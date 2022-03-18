NEW ZEALAND
Growth slower than expected
The economy grew less than expected in the final three months of last year as it recovered from a contraction caused by a COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, the country’s largest city. GDP rose 3 percent from the third quarter, when it fell a revised 3.6 percent, Statistics New Zealand said yesterday. The economy expanded 3.1 percent from one year earlier. The fourth-quarter recovery was led by services and production, while output from the primary sector fell, the agency said.
BRAZIL
Rate raised for ninth time
The central bank raised its key interest rate for the ninth straight time on Wednesday, as Latin America’s largest economy continues to reel from surging inflation, now exacerbated by the Ukraine war. The bank’s monetary policy committee raised the benchmark Selic rate by 1 percentage point, to 11.75 percent, in line with analysts’ forecasts, citing inflation that “continued to negatively surprise” policymakers. The annual inflation rate stands at 10.54 percent, far above the central bank’s target of 3.5 percent.
ENERGY
Battery firms get financing
Reliance Industries Ltd and Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric Mobility Pvt are to receive incentives under India’s US$2.4 billion program to boost local battery cell production after winning a tender, four sources said. The winning bidders also include Hyundai Global Motors Co and Indian jewelry maker Rajesh Exports Ltd, the sources said on condition of anonymity. Ola Electric and Hyundai would get incentives for 20 gigawatt hours capacity, while Reliance and Rajesh Exports have won incentives for 5 gigawatt hours, the sources said. They did not provide a financial value.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Qualcomm halts Russia trade
Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday that it has stopped selling its products to Russian companies in compliance with US-imposed sanctions after Moscow invaded Ukraine. The company’s action was disclosed by Qualcomm senior vice president of government affairs Nate Tibbits on Twitter, replying to a comment by Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Revenue from Russia and Ukraine accounts for less than 1 percent of its total revenue, Qualcomm said earlier this month.
STEELMAKERS
Thyssenkrupp faces concern
Thyssenkrupp AG said the planned separation of its steel operations has been thrown into uncertainty by Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The German industrial conglomerate can no longer offer “a statement on the feasibility” of a standalone steel business due to economic conditions, the firm said in a statement. The firm also suspended its full-year forecast for free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions.
RETAILERS
Ocado lowers forecast
Ocado Group PLC’s online grocery joint venture with Marks & Spencer Group PLC yesterday said this year’s revenue growth might be lower than previously expected. Ocado Retail said it is initiating cost-cutting measures across the business and reported a 5.7 percent decline in first-quarter retail revenue, as customers return to pre-COVID-19 shopping habits. Revenue growth would likely be closer to 10 percent for the full year, while earnings margin might be affected by significant increases in energy costs, the company said.
BIG SPENDERS: Analysts said they believed Apple was responsible for NT$405.4 billion in TSMC sales, while they suspected that AMD generated NT$153.74 billion in sales Sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer grew to account for 26 percent of the chipmaker’s total revenue last year. Although TSMC financial data did not specify the customer, analysts said they suspect it was Apple Inc. TSMC’s largest customer contributed NT$405.4 billion (US$14.27 billion) to the chipmaker’s sales, up NT$68.63 billion or 20.37 percent from 2020. That brought the largest customer’s share of TSMC’s sales to 26 percent, up from 25 percent a year earlier. The data reinforced analysts’ suspicions that the customer is Apple, as revenue from its TSMC orders grew more than 20 percent from a year earlier. TSMC’s
TIGHT SUPPLY: Chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers’ production capacity is ‘basically sold out’ for the next three years, with the firm unable to meet demand GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that a new 12-inch fab to be built in Italy would begin operations in the second half of next year to meet customer demand. The fab, the first 12-inch fabrication facility in Italy, has received robust support from European customers, the Hsinchu-based company said. Construction would begin as soon as subsidies are approved, it said, adding that it expects to receive funds from the Italian government and from a new EU project that aims to build a more resilient chip supply chain in Europe. “Demand remains very healthy and very
MAJOR ISSUE: CPC Corp would experience losses of about NT$500 billion if crude oil prices increase to US$150 per barrel, as has been forecast, the firm’s president said Taiwan’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply is about 71 percent covered by mid to long-term contracts, mainly with Australia and Qatar, as well as 12 other countries, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a report to the legislature yesterday. Although Taiwan’s trade with Ukraine and Russia is not significant, Russia is the third-largest supplier of LNG to Taiwan, accounting for 9.7 percent of supply, the ministry said. The nation’s LNG contract with Russia is set to expire this month, the ministry said, adding that it has already identified alternative supply sources such as the US. Taiwan currently has an LNG safety stock
DISINTEREST IN RUSSIA: The group’s life insurer said that it would not increase its position in Russian bonds, as the Ukraine war has made it unsuitable for its ESG Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday said that it would not accept rubles for interest payments for the Russian bonds it holds, as the terms of the bonds explicitly stipulate that the interest should be paid in US dollars. It would seek to minimize its losses by negotiating with custodian banks and “take action together,” the financial services provider told an investors’ conference. The comments came after Russia on March 5 said that it would pay sovereign and corporate debtors in rubles if they are from countries that have acted in an “unfriendly manner” to Russia after Moscow on Feb. 24 launched