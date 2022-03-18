Taiwan first in 5G video

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan yesterday was ranked first among 10 Asia-Pacific countries for 5G mobile video streaming in a report by global independent mobile analytics company Opensignal.

Taiwan topped the ranking for 5G video experience, scoring 83 on a 100-point scale, followed by New Zealand and Singapore with 81.3 and 81.1 respectively.

Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines placed fourth to 10th.

A woman walks past a 5G logo during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1. Photo: Reuters

“Despite its lead on 5G speeds, South Korea is in the middle of the table, indicating that mobile video streaming depends on more than speed alone for users to enjoy a high-quality experience,” it said.

South Korea was ranked highly for upload and download speeds. The country was assessed to have 5G upload speeds of 36.1 megabits per second (Mbps), download speeds of 438Mbps and 866.9Mbps for 5G peak downloads.

Taiwan ranked second in those areas, with averages of 30Mbps, 263.1Mbps and 614Mbps respectively.

Opensignal also ranked the 10 Asia-Pacific countries in their improvements in download speed between 4G and 5G services. Taiwan placed third, with average 5G download speeds 7.2 times faster than 4G download speeds.

The countries that demonstrated wider improvements were the Philippines and Thailand.

Opensignal’s report, “Benchmarking the 5G Experience: Asia Pacific,” examined the real-world 5G experiences of mobile operator clients in 10 countries from Nov. 1 last year to Jan. 29.