Inditex says virus weighed down Christmas quarter

Bloomberg





Inditex SA had a difficult fourth quarter as the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 weighed on earnings from its Zara and Massimo Dutti clothing chains.

Increased markdowns and higher operating costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic stripped 400 million euros (US$439 million) from profit in the three months through January, the Spanish company said yesterday.

The shares were little changed in early trading, having lost one-quarter of their value in the past year.

People walk past a Zara store in Brussels on July 2 last year. Photo: Reuters

These are the last set of results under chairman Pablo Isla’s supervision as Marta Ortega, the 38-year-old daughter of Inditex’s founder, is set to replace him at the start of next month. One of her first challenges would be rejuvenating sales growth even after the retailer temporarily closed its more than 500 stores in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Inditex normally gets about 8.5 percent of its operating profit from Russia, where it has more stores than any other country besides Spain.

Operating profit rose to 4.28 billion euros in the year through January. Analysts expected 4.77 billion euros.

Sales rose 33 percent in local currencies at the start of the first quarter, slowing slightly from the full-year pace of 37 percent.

Inditex said it plans to raise prices in countries with high inflation or currencies that depreciate.

The company forecast that would contribute a mid-single-digit percentage to sales growth in the spring-summer season, without weighing on volume.

The company said it expects its gross margin to remain stable this year.

Inditex also said it is holding more inventory than in the past so it can better deal with any supply chain constraints.

Russia is not the only threat facing Inditex. Online clothing retailer SheIn Group is becoming a bigger competitor, while a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in China is raising concern that business at Inditex’s 300 stores in that market could slow down.