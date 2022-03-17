Local furloughed workers top 15,000

Staff writer, with CNA





The number of workers on unpaid leave plans registered with the Ministry of Labor as of Tuesday exceeded 15,000, the ministry reported yesterday, saying that the outlook would become clearer in May and June.

The number of workers on registered unpaid leave plans reached 15,411, up from 14,725 as of Monday last week, while the number of employers with registered plans rose from 2,226 to 2,304, ministry data showed.

Most of the companies implementing furlough programs are small firms with workforces of fewer than 50 people, the ministry said, adding that the programs typically last less than three months, with workers taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month.

A worker loads cartons onto a truck in Taipei on Feb. 8. Photo: CNA

The latest increase was due mainly to higher unpaid leave numbers in support services, as well as the transportation and warehousing sectors, Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said.

The support sector had 9,645 people on unpaid leave, the most of any sector, followed by 1,523 in the transportation and warehousing sector, and 1,198 in the hospitality industry, ministry data showed.

Most of the companies had been directly or indirectly affected by tight COVID-19 border controls, Huang said, adding that the outlook for the local labor market would become clearer in May and June, depending on whether the government lifts border controls.