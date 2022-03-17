Continental Holdings Corp (CHC, 欣陸投控) yesterday said it is looking at further business improvement this year, thanks to ample contracts and projects on hand, after achieving double-digit percentage growth in profit and revenue last year.
Consolidated revenue last year expanded 23.8 percent year-on-year to NT$26.84 billion (US$937.64 million), while net profit picked up 18.7 percent to NT$1.8 billion, with contributions from all three business segments: Continental Engineering Corp (大陸工程), Continental Development Corp (CDC, 大陸建設) and HDEC Corp (欣達環工), it said.
The results translated into earnings of NT$2.22 per share. The Taipei-based group has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$1.68 per share from last year’s earnings, suggesting a record payout ratio of 76 percent. The payout scheme needs to be approved at a shareholders’ meeting scheduled for June 9.
CHC has a high level of backlog, which would supply growth momentum for this year and beyond, chief executive officer Cindy Chang (張方欣) told an online investors’ conference.
As of December last year, the backlog in the engineering arm amounted to NT$74 billion, 4.3 times the revenue for last year, company data showed.
Contracts on hand for the company’s environmental project development and water treatment business totaled NT$38.1 billion, about 10.8 times the revenue for last year, the group said.
The real-estate development wing, the main source of income, is to book more profit from delivering upscale apartments in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山), it said.
The developer last quarter recognized only 30 percent of the profits from the complex in Zhongshan, Chang said, adding that it would start to recognize profit from another housing project in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) in the second half of this year.
The project in Sindian might generate NT$2.84 billion in sales, Chang said.
The developer is due to book earnings from three more projects in Taipei and Kaohsiung next year, and is looking to complete the construction of pre-sale projects in Taiwan and Malaysia in 2025, Chang said.
The company has revised up revenue contributions from a pre-sale project in Taipei by 2.6 percent and another project in Taichung by 14.6 percent to reflect actual sales figures, Chang said.
A joint effort with the Ambassador Hotel Kaohsiung (高雄國賓大飯店) to regenerate the old property might start to make profit contributions in 2028, CHC said.
BIG SPENDERS: Analysts said they believed Apple was responsible for NT$405.4 billion in TSMC sales, while they suspected that AMD generated NT$153.74 billion in sales Sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer grew to account for 26 percent of the chipmaker’s total revenue last year. Although TSMC financial data did not specify the customer, analysts said they suspect it was Apple Inc. TSMC’s largest customer contributed NT$405.4 billion (US$14.27 billion) to the chipmaker’s sales, up NT$68.63 billion or 20.37 percent from 2020. That brought the largest customer’s share of TSMC’s sales to 26 percent, up from 25 percent a year earlier. The data reinforced analysts’ suspicions that the customer is Apple, as revenue from its TSMC orders grew more than 20 percent from a year earlier. TSMC’s
TIGHT SUPPLY: Chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers’ production capacity is ‘basically sold out’ for the next three years, with the firm unable to meet demand GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that a new 12-inch fab to be built in Italy would begin operations in the second half of next year to meet customer demand. The fab, the first 12-inch fabrication facility in Italy, has received robust support from European customers, the Hsinchu-based company said. Construction would begin as soon as subsidies are approved, it said, adding that it expects to receive funds from the Italian government and from a new EU project that aims to build a more resilient chip supply chain in Europe. “Demand remains very healthy and very
MAJOR ISSUE: CPC Corp would experience losses of about NT$500 billion if crude oil prices increase to US$150 per barrel, as has been forecast, the firm’s president said Taiwan’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply is about 71 percent covered by mid to long-term contracts, mainly with Australia and Qatar, as well as 12 other countries, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a report to the legislature yesterday. Although Taiwan’s trade with Ukraine and Russia is not significant, Russia is the third-largest supplier of LNG to Taiwan, accounting for 9.7 percent of supply, the ministry said. The nation’s LNG contract with Russia is set to expire this month, the ministry said, adding that it has already identified alternative supply sources such as the US. Taiwan currently has an LNG safety stock
DISINTEREST IN RUSSIA: The group’s life insurer said that it would not increase its position in Russian bonds, as the Ukraine war has made it unsuitable for its ESG Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday said that it would not accept rubles for interest payments for the Russian bonds it holds, as the terms of the bonds explicitly stipulate that the interest should be paid in US dollars. It would seek to minimize its losses by negotiating with custodian banks and “take action together,” the financial services provider told an investors’ conference. The comments came after Russia on March 5 said that it would pay sovereign and corporate debtors in rubles if they are from countries that have acted in an “unfriendly manner” to Russia after Moscow on Feb. 24 launched