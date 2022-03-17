The National Development Council (NDC) would soon present a road map for Taiwan to achieve net-zero emissions, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) told lawmakers yesterday.
Kung told a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee that a blueprint for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 would be made public by the end of this month and would lay out Taiwan’s future energy mix.
It would also include proposals for revising laws and regulations to facilitate efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as measures to promote new technologies, such as electric vehicles, he said.
Photo: CNA
Kung did not provide any other details on the plan. Taiwan’s emission reduction efforts have so far focused on solar power and offshore wind power.
The government had planned for renewable energy to account for 20 percent of the nation’s energy mix by 2025, but those plans have fallen behind schedule.
Other options floated by the council are seeking international cooperation on the development of hydrogen energy, as well as carbon capture and storage technology.
The council said it has been in talks with industry representatives on the promotion of decarbonized energy systems, higher energy efficiency in industry, green transportation and negative emissions technologies.
Although the 2050 net-zero emissions goal has been widely adopted worldwide, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its latest report at the end of last month painted a grim picture of the future and said more urgency was needed now.
Many of the effects of climate change would be worse than previously forecast, the report said, and action, including the protection and improvement of ecosystems, could no longer be delayed.
“The world faces unavoidable multiple climate hazards over the next two decades with global warming of 1.5°C. Even temporarily exceeding this warming level will result in additional severe impacts, some of which will be irreversible,” the IPCC said in a statement on the report.
“Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a liveable future,” IPCC Working Group II cochair Hans-Otto Portner said.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) last year said that Taiwan would join more than 120 countries that have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
This would be done by eliminating greenhouse gas emissions or offsetting them, she said.
Tsai said the government would draw up a road map to reach net-zero emissions to provide guidelines to government agencies as well as the private sector.
