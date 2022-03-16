World Business Quick Take

CHINA

Youth unemployment spikes

Unemployment in the country rose in the first months of the year, while youth unemployment spiked, data showed yesterday, as a surge of COVID-19 cases rattled businesses and forced closures. The unemployment rate in cities edged up to 5.5 percent by the end of last month, up from 5.1 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said. However, Beijing reported better-than-expected retail sales and industrial output in January and last month. Retail sales for the first two months rose 6.7 percent year-on-year, while industrial production was up 7.5 percent, the agency said.

MYANMAR

Thai firm to operate Yadana

Thai energy company PTT Exploration and Production PCL has said that it would take over the running of the country’s Yadana gas field following the withdrawal of global giants Chevron Corp and TotalEnergies SE in January. The US and French firms said that they would pull out of the country following growing international pressure from human rights groups to cut financial ties with the military government after last year’s coup. The Yadana gas field in the Andaman Sea provides electricity to the country and Thailand, one of a number of gas projects that Human Rights Watch says make up Naypyidaw’s single largest source of foreign currency revenue, generating more than US$1 billion annually.

RETAIL

H&M net sales as expected

Swedish clothing giant Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) yesterday reported an increase in sales from December to last month that was in line with expectations. Net sales in the firm’s fiscal first quarter rose 23 percent year-on-year, or 18 percent measured in local currencies, at 49.2 billion kroner (US$5.14 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast sales of 49.1 billion kroner. The retailer earlier this month said that it would temporarily close its stores in Russia, which last quarter accounted for 4 percent of group sales.

SINGAPORE

Home sales at 21-month low

Home sales in the city-state slumped to the lowest in 21 months as the residential market slows on cooling measures and higher property taxes. Purchases of new private apartments fell to 527 units last month, figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed yesterday. That is 22.5 percent lower than the 680 units sold in the previous month and the lowest since May 2020, when 487 apartments were sold. The city-state’s home sales might also be affected as the war in Ukraine roils equity markets and raises the prices of commodities, said Christine Sun (孫燕清), senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie (橙易產業). Just a single project was launched last month, amid lower activity during the Lunar New Year holiday, she added.

ARGENTINA

Flour, oil exports frozen

The government on Monday said that it has suspended exports of soybean flour and oil amid rumors that it is planning to hike taxes due to soaring primary material costs blamed on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. One expert said that the export freeze is likely a measure to prevent firms from registering future exports before the tax rise takes effect. The country is the world’s largest exporter of soybean flour and oil. Soybean products made up 30 percent of its exports last year, or US$9 billion dollars.