CHINA
Youth unemployment spikes
Unemployment in the country rose in the first months of the year, while youth unemployment spiked, data showed yesterday, as a surge of COVID-19 cases rattled businesses and forced closures. The unemployment rate in cities edged up to 5.5 percent by the end of last month, up from 5.1 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said. However, Beijing reported better-than-expected retail sales and industrial output in January and last month. Retail sales for the first two months rose 6.7 percent year-on-year, while industrial production was up 7.5 percent, the agency said.
MYANMAR
Thai firm to operate Yadana
Thai energy company PTT Exploration and Production PCL has said that it would take over the running of the country’s Yadana gas field following the withdrawal of global giants Chevron Corp and TotalEnergies SE in January. The US and French firms said that they would pull out of the country following growing international pressure from human rights groups to cut financial ties with the military government after last year’s coup. The Yadana gas field in the Andaman Sea provides electricity to the country and Thailand, one of a number of gas projects that Human Rights Watch says make up Naypyidaw’s single largest source of foreign currency revenue, generating more than US$1 billion annually.
RETAIL
H&M net sales as expected
Swedish clothing giant Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) yesterday reported an increase in sales from December to last month that was in line with expectations. Net sales in the firm’s fiscal first quarter rose 23 percent year-on-year, or 18 percent measured in local currencies, at 49.2 billion kroner (US$5.14 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast sales of 49.1 billion kroner. The retailer earlier this month said that it would temporarily close its stores in Russia, which last quarter accounted for 4 percent of group sales.
SINGAPORE
Home sales at 21-month low
Home sales in the city-state slumped to the lowest in 21 months as the residential market slows on cooling measures and higher property taxes. Purchases of new private apartments fell to 527 units last month, figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed yesterday. That is 22.5 percent lower than the 680 units sold in the previous month and the lowest since May 2020, when 487 apartments were sold. The city-state’s home sales might also be affected as the war in Ukraine roils equity markets and raises the prices of commodities, said Christine Sun (孫燕清), senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie (橙易產業). Just a single project was launched last month, amid lower activity during the Lunar New Year holiday, she added.
ARGENTINA
Flour, oil exports frozen
The government on Monday said that it has suspended exports of soybean flour and oil amid rumors that it is planning to hike taxes due to soaring primary material costs blamed on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. One expert said that the export freeze is likely a measure to prevent firms from registering future exports before the tax rise takes effect. The country is the world’s largest exporter of soybean flour and oil. Soybean products made up 30 percent of its exports last year, or US$9 billion dollars.
BIG SPENDERS: Analysts said they believed Apple was responsible for NT$405.4 billion in TSMC sales, while they suspected that AMD generated NT$153.74 billion in sales Sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer grew to account for 26 percent of the chipmaker’s total revenue last year. Although TSMC financial data did not specify the customer, analysts said they suspect it was Apple Inc. TSMC’s largest customer contributed NT$405.4 billion (US$14.27 billion) to the chipmaker’s sales, up NT$68.63 billion or 20.37 percent from 2020. That brought the largest customer’s share of TSMC’s sales to 26 percent, up from 25 percent a year earlier. The data reinforced analysts’ suspicions that the customer is Apple, as revenue from its TSMC orders grew more than 20 percent from a year earlier. TSMC’s
‘PROPERTY FEVER’: Mortgage restriction on second-home buyers proved effective in 2010 and might be reimposed in metropolitan Taipei, the central bank governor said Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) yesterday said there is still room for credit tightening to cool metropolitan Taipei’s property market, adding that mortgage restrictions for those buying a second property are potential options. Yang’s statements came at a question-and-answer session at the legislature in Taipei focused on potential economic repercussions from the US Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate increases and inflation pressure caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “There is still room for the central bank to improve its policy measures to cool down the property fever,” Yang told lawmakers on the Finance Committee, after some of them had called existing
DISINTEREST IN RUSSIA: The group’s life insurer said that it would not increase its position in Russian bonds, as the Ukraine war has made it unsuitable for its ESG Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday said that it would not accept rubles for interest payments for the Russian bonds it holds, as the terms of the bonds explicitly stipulate that the interest should be paid in US dollars. It would seek to minimize its losses by negotiating with custodian banks and “take action together,” the financial services provider told an investors’ conference. The comments came after Russia on March 5 said that it would pay sovereign and corporate debtors in rubles if they are from countries that have acted in an “unfriendly manner” to Russia after Moscow on Feb. 24 launched
FOLLOWING THE RULES: Norway’s sovereign wealth fund is governed by ethical rules that prohibit it from investing in firms involved in human rights violations Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, has sold off its stake in China’s Li Ning Co (李寧) over suspicions of forced labor use in the Xinjiang region, the fund’s manager said. Li Ning, a manufacturer and trader of sportswear and equipment, was singled out “due to unacceptable risk that the company contributes to serious human rights violations,” the Norwegian central bank said in a statement on Monday. The decision followed a recommendation from Norges Bank’s Council on Ethics, which in an advisory opinion pointed to reports linking Li Ning to “a supplier said to manufacture inside an internment camp.” China