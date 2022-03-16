CAL’s 2021 net profit 65 times higher than in 2020

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday reported net profit of NT$9.37 billion (US$327.48 million) for last year, 65 times more than a year earlier, with earnings per share rising from NT$0.03 to NT$1.67.

The airline said that its board of directors approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$0.83 per share, which suggests a payout ratio of 49.7 percent.

The distribution is subject to the approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 26, the airline said.

Goods are unloaded from a China Airlines Ltd cargo plane at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of China Airlines Ltd

The airline attributed the growth in profit to its cargo business. Its cargo revenue rose 52 percent year-on-year to NT$124.5 billion last year, the highest in 62 years.

Revenue from passenger flights plunged 83 percent year-on-year to NT$3.4 billion due to border controls, it said.

CAL said that it plans to receive two Boeing Co 777F jets this year, increasing its cargo fleet to 23 aircraft, and take delivery of eight Airbus SE A321neo passenger planes to be used for regional operations.

Its cargo business is expected to remain robust in the first half of this year, as some clients prefer air transport to avoid congestion at seaports, CAL said.

The airline said that it would aim to ship semiconductor equipment, e-commerce products and consumer electronics products to raise its profitability.