INTERNET
Kakao founder steps down
Kakao Group founder Brian Kim has resigned from the board, relinquishing the reins after a series of scandals rocked the South Korean social media and fintech giant. Kim, the self-made billionaire who founded the nation’s top messaging app operator Kakao Corp, would now focus on global business expansion, his company said in an e-mailed statement yesterday. In January, news reports said that police were investigating allegations that Kim evaded nearly US$740 million taxes in 2014. That came on top of criticism from regulators that the Kakao group was fomenting a monopoly, as well as public outrage over the sale of stock by top executives after a unit’s successful public offering.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
Canned food prices to jump
Baked beans and tinned spaghetti are among about 100 Australian staple food items that are expected to be hit by price rises of as much as 20 percent, Robert Giles, chief executive officer of canned goods producer SPC, said in an interview with the Australian Financial Review. Giles told the newspaper that the company “had no choice” but to raise consumer prices to mitigate higher input costs, or potentially face going out of business. Surging prices for fuel, wheat and packaging — including cans — are among the company’s price pressures, he said.
MINING
Rio Tinto planning buyout
Rio Tinto Group has offered to buy out Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd for US$2.7 billion in attempt to gain control of a giant copper mine it is developing in Mongolia. The world’s second-biggest mining company currently owns 51 percent of Turquoise Hill, which in turn holds a two-thirds share in the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper project in Mongolia. Rio Tinto’s flagship growth project has been a headache for the company as costs spiral and it dealt with long running disputes with the Mongolian government and Turquoise Hill.
SRI LANKA
IMF to discuss bailout
An IMF delegation was yesterday in Sri Lanka to discuss the island’s worsening economic crisis, with the public suffering through months of food, fuel and medicine shortages. A lack of foreign currency has left traders unable to pay for vital imports in what authorities say is the South Asian nation’s worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Sri Lanka’s government is divided on seeking a bailout, but the international lender said in a statement that it was “ready to discuss options if requested.”
TELECOMS
TIM to spin off assets
Telecom Italia SpA (TIM) said that it is pushing ahead with an in-house plan to spin off its landline assets, even as it pledged to hear out KKR & Co on a preliminary offer to buy the troubled phone carrier. The company’s board said in a statement on Sunday that it remains committed to its own asset reorganization plan, which hinges on an eventual merger with smaller state-backed rival Open Fiber SpA. The Italian company offers “untapped value” that needs to be taken into account before evaluating options other than its own management’s, the statement said. Still, the carrier said its board voted unanimously to allow TIM chief executive officer Pietro Labriola and chairman Salvatore Rossi to proceed further in discussions with private equity giant KKR, it said.
BIG SPENDERS: Analysts said they believed Apple was responsible for NT$405.4 billion in TSMC sales, while they suspected that AMD generated NT$153.74 billion in sales Sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer grew to account for 26 percent of the chipmaker’s total revenue last year. Although TSMC financial data did not specify the customer, analysts said they suspect it was Apple Inc. TSMC’s largest customer contributed NT$405.4 billion (US$14.27 billion) to the chipmaker’s sales, up NT$68.63 billion or 20.37 percent from 2020. That brought the largest customer’s share of TSMC’s sales to 26 percent, up from 25 percent a year earlier. The data reinforced analysts’ suspicions that the customer is Apple, as revenue from its TSMC orders grew more than 20 percent from a year earlier. TSMC’s
Australia needs to relax its immigration rules to encourage more people to move to the country and help plug a severe labor shortage, as well as improve workplace diversity, top executives told a business forum in Sydney yesterday. “A big role for migration is in helping to find people with experience we haven’t had time to acquire. I think that’s critical,” Tech Council of Australia chief executive officer Kate Pounder told the Australian Financial Review Business Summit. Pounder said that half of workers who arrive via skilled migration in the tech sector are women, “but if you look at our training system,
‘PROPERTY FEVER’: Mortgage restriction on second-home buyers proved effective in 2010 and might be reimposed in metropolitan Taipei, the central bank governor said Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) yesterday said there is still room for credit tightening to cool metropolitan Taipei’s property market, adding that mortgage restrictions for those buying a second property are potential options. Yang’s statements came at a question-and-answer session at the legislature in Taipei focused on potential economic repercussions from the US Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate increases and inflation pressure caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “There is still room for the central bank to improve its policy measures to cool down the property fever,” Yang told lawmakers on the Finance Committee, after some of them had called existing
DISINTEREST IN RUSSIA: The group’s life insurer said that it would not increase its position in Russian bonds, as the Ukraine war has made it unsuitable for its ESG Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday said that it would not accept rubles for interest payments for the Russian bonds it holds, as the terms of the bonds explicitly stipulate that the interest should be paid in US dollars. It would seek to minimize its losses by negotiating with custodian banks and “take action together,” the financial services provider told an investors’ conference. The comments came after Russia on March 5 said that it would pay sovereign and corporate debtors in rubles if they are from countries that have acted in an “unfriendly manner” to Russia after Moscow on Feb. 24 launched