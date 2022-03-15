Widespread lockdowns in China akin to the measures just taken in the southern technology hub of Shenzhen could affect half of the country’s GDP.
Authorities on Sunday placed Shenzhen’s 17.5 million residents in lockdown for at least a week amid a surge of COVID-19 infections in the city, an action that Bloomberg Economics said would deal a “direct hit” to Guangdong Province, which accounts for 11 percent of China’s GDP.
As cases jump elsewhere, half of China’s GDP and population would be impacted by the latest outbreak, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) economists said.
“Previous steps to contain virus flareups left manufacturing unscathed for the most part,” Bloomberg Economics’ Chang Shu (舒暢) and David Qu (曲天石) wrote in a note yesterday.
The lockdown in Shenzhen would hit output in industries such as tech and machinery, which feed into global supply chains, they said.
“The double hit to consumption and output, plus spillovers beyond China raise the stakes in this lockdown,” the economists added.
The Shenzhen move comes as other parts of China try to battle the rapid spread of coronavirus. Shanghai suspended in-person classes and shut intercity bus services, while the northeast industrial center of Changchun — a city of about 9 million people and accounting for about 11 percent of China’s total annual vehicle output in 2020 — was locked down last week.
“More cities may follow the practice of Shenzhen,” Raymond Yeung (楊宇霆), chief economist for Greater China at ANZ, said in a note yesterday, referring to the city’s decision to shut down public transportation and prevent people from leaving or entering.
“If the lockdown is extended, China’s economic growth will be significantly affected,” he said.
While Yeung said that ANZ is not yet revising its forecast for this year, they are “wary” of further restrictions.
ANZ forecast GDP growth of 5 percent for the year, less than Beijing’s target of about 5.5 percent.
Should key provinces along China’s coast and in the northeast follow Shenzhen’s lead and lock down for a week, the economic cost could amount to 0.8 of a percentage point of GDP growth, Yeung said.
Nomura Holdings Inc said the economic costs of China’s “zero COVID” approach are high and market participants might be too optimistic about this year’s growth outlook.
The bank expects GDP expansion of 4.3 percent, well below economists’ consensus forecast of 5.2 percent.
China is facing rapidly spreading clusters spawned by the highly infectious Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Daily new cases jumped to more than 3,300 on Saturday from just more than 300 a week earlier, but locally transmitted cases dropped to 1,337 yesterday.
Shenzhen is home to the headquarters of tech giants like Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為).
Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), a Taiwanese company also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), has its China headquarters in the area. The company has halted operations in Shenzhen, including at a site that produces iPhones, in response to the lockdown.
Shenzhen is also the second-most important port in China after Shanghai, and processes about 10 percent of the containers shipped from China in any month.
Guangdong’s US$795 billion worth of exports last year accounted for 23 percent of China’s shipments that year, the most of any province, Bloomberg Economics said.
Shenzhen alone had exports of US$303 billion.
“Even if the lockdown is in place for only a short period — our baseline case — the impact will likely last for a few weeks longer due to likely disruptions to supply in the city and the reverberations beyond,” the ANZ economists said.
While “zero COVID” has not led to major economic disruption so far, the restrictions are making the economy “particularly vulnerable to the more contagious Omicron variant,” said Louis Kuijs, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Ratings.
“Globally, the economic impact of COVID is declining as governments ease restrictions and many move towards a ‘living with COVID’ approach,” Kuijs added. “However, for China, Omicron is a key risk for domestic demand, output and, possibly, supply chains.”
BIG SPENDERS: Analysts said they believed Apple was responsible for NT$405.4 billion in TSMC sales, while they suspected that AMD generated NT$153.74 billion in sales Sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer grew to account for 26 percent of the chipmaker’s total revenue last year. Although TSMC financial data did not specify the customer, analysts said they suspect it was Apple Inc. TSMC’s largest customer contributed NT$405.4 billion (US$14.27 billion) to the chipmaker’s sales, up NT$68.63 billion or 20.37 percent from 2020. That brought the largest customer’s share of TSMC’s sales to 26 percent, up from 25 percent a year earlier. The data reinforced analysts’ suspicions that the customer is Apple, as revenue from its TSMC orders grew more than 20 percent from a year earlier. TSMC’s
Australia needs to relax its immigration rules to encourage more people to move to the country and help plug a severe labor shortage, as well as improve workplace diversity, top executives told a business forum in Sydney yesterday. “A big role for migration is in helping to find people with experience we haven’t had time to acquire. I think that’s critical,” Tech Council of Australia chief executive officer Kate Pounder told the Australian Financial Review Business Summit. Pounder said that half of workers who arrive via skilled migration in the tech sector are women, “but if you look at our training system,
‘PROPERTY FEVER’: Mortgage restriction on second-home buyers proved effective in 2010 and might be reimposed in metropolitan Taipei, the central bank governor said Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) yesterday said there is still room for credit tightening to cool metropolitan Taipei’s property market, adding that mortgage restrictions for those buying a second property are potential options. Yang’s statements came at a question-and-answer session at the legislature in Taipei focused on potential economic repercussions from the US Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate increases and inflation pressure caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “There is still room for the central bank to improve its policy measures to cool down the property fever,” Yang told lawmakers on the Finance Committee, after some of them had called existing
DISINTEREST IN RUSSIA: The group’s life insurer said that it would not increase its position in Russian bonds, as the Ukraine war has made it unsuitable for its ESG Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday said that it would not accept rubles for interest payments for the Russian bonds it holds, as the terms of the bonds explicitly stipulate that the interest should be paid in US dollars. It would seek to minimize its losses by negotiating with custodian banks and “take action together,” the financial services provider told an investors’ conference. The comments came after Russia on March 5 said that it would pay sovereign and corporate debtors in rubles if they are from countries that have acted in an “unfriendly manner” to Russia after Moscow on Feb. 24 launched