The “Explorer Dream” cruise ship is docked at the Port of Keelung yesterday before setting sail for Malaysia. The Maritime and Port Bureau has not yet agreed to allow the ship to depart after suppliers accused its owner — Hong Kong-based cruise operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd — of owing 14 Taiwanese suppliers a total of NT$5.75 million (US$201,542) in payments.
Photo: Yu Chao-fu, Taipei Times
BIG SPENDERS: Analysts said they believed Apple was responsible for NT$405.4 billion in TSMC sales, while they suspected that AMD generated NT$153.74 billion in sales Sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer grew to account for 26 percent of the chipmaker’s total revenue last year. Although TSMC financial data did not specify the customer, analysts said they suspect it was Apple Inc. TSMC’s largest customer contributed NT$405.4 billion (US$14.27 billion) to the chipmaker’s sales, up NT$68.63 billion or 20.37 percent from 2020. That brought the largest customer’s share of TSMC’s sales to 26 percent, up from 25 percent a year earlier. The data reinforced analysts’ suspicions that the customer is Apple, as revenue from its TSMC orders grew more than 20 percent from a year earlier. TSMC’s
Australia needs to relax its immigration rules to encourage more people to move to the country and help plug a severe labor shortage, as well as improve workplace diversity, top executives told a business forum in Sydney yesterday. “A big role for migration is in helping to find people with experience we haven’t had time to acquire. I think that’s critical,” Tech Council of Australia chief executive officer Kate Pounder told the Australian Financial Review Business Summit. Pounder said that half of workers who arrive via skilled migration in the tech sector are women, “but if you look at our training system,
‘PROPERTY FEVER’: Mortgage restriction on second-home buyers proved effective in 2010 and might be reimposed in metropolitan Taipei, the central bank governor said Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) yesterday said there is still room for credit tightening to cool metropolitan Taipei’s property market, adding that mortgage restrictions for those buying a second property are potential options. Yang’s statements came at a question-and-answer session at the legislature in Taipei focused on potential economic repercussions from the US Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate increases and inflation pressure caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “There is still room for the central bank to improve its policy measures to cool down the property fever,” Yang told lawmakers on the Finance Committee, after some of them had called existing
DISINTEREST IN RUSSIA: The group’s life insurer said that it would not increase its position in Russian bonds, as the Ukraine war has made it unsuitable for its ESG Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday said that it would not accept rubles for interest payments for the Russian bonds it holds, as the terms of the bonds explicitly stipulate that the interest should be paid in US dollars. It would seek to minimize its losses by negotiating with custodian banks and “take action together,” the financial services provider told an investors’ conference. The comments came after Russia on March 5 said that it would pay sovereign and corporate debtors in rubles if they are from countries that have acted in an “unfriendly manner” to Russia after Moscow on Feb. 24 launched