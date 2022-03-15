Hon Hai halts production amid Shenzhen lockdown

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), yesterday said it has paused production in Shenzhen, China, because of a COVID-19 lockdown.

The company has allocated capacity from other production sites in China to mitigate any potential impact, it said in a statement.

The local government would advise Hon Hai as to when it could resume production in Shenzen, the statement said.

The Foxconn Technology Group logo is pictured on the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District on May 25, 2010. Photo: Nicky Loh, Reuters

The company has required all employees in Shenzen to take polymerase chain reaction tests, in addition to other measures, as it aims to ensure their health and safety, it added.

The Shenzhen City Government said the citywide lockdown would be in place until March 20.

Hon Hai’s plants in Shenzhen are mainly engaged in development and introducing new products for iPhones, while another production site in Zhengzhou is responsible for the mass production of iPhones.

Manufacturers with operations in Shenzhen’s industrial parks could soon be allowed to resume operations if workers stay in their dorms except for going straight to and from work, supply chain sources said.

In addition to Hon Hai, more than 25 Taiwanese manufacturers with operations in Shenzhen have been affected by the latest lockdown, especially Apple Inc suppliers, as the US company last week unveiled new iPhones and other new products.

IC substrate and printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) has suspended its Shenzen operations to comply with the new regulations.

The suspension is expected to have a limited effect on the company, as the Shenzhen site only accounts for 3 percent of its total revenue, it said in a regulatory filing yesterday.

GIS Holding Ltd (業成), which supplies touch modules for iPads and MacBooks, has also temporarily shut down production in Shenzen and does not expect any meaningful impact on the company’s finances, it said in a separate filing.

It did not say when production would resume.