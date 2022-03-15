Asustek Computer Inc would “consider an evacuation” from the Russian market, in the wake of an appeal by Ukraine for the company to stop doing business with Russia, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday.
Wang said that while she was not in a position to comment on the actions of individual companies, it was her understanding that Asustek was thinking about withdrawing its staff and operations from Russia, at Ukraine’s request.
Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said she believes that the Taiwanese PC brand would take into account its business reputation and “consider an evacuation” from the Russian market.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
She did not elaborate further.
Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Thursday made a public appeal for the company to stop doing business with Russia until “the Russian aggression in Ukraine is fully stopped and fair order is restored.”
In a letter posted on Twitter, Fedorov called on Asustek chairman Jonney Shih (施崇棠) to suspend relations with Russia-based clients and partners, and to stop supplying them with hardware, electronics and technical support.
Photo: AFP
“@ASUS, Russians have no moral right to use your brilliant technology! It’s for peace, not for war!” Fedorov added in a separate tweet.
Asustek yesterday said in an e-mailed statement that it routinely abides by all international regulations, and the situation in Ukraine, together with complex supply chain, logistics, banking and other challenges, “has created an effective standstill of shipments to the Russian market.”
In light of the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the company said it would donate NT$30 million (US$1.05 million) to the Disaster Relief Foundation account set up for Ukraine and would pay close attention to any new developments.
The company faced calls on its social media channels for a boycott after Fedorov’s letter was posted.
The criticism is embarrassing for Taiwan, which has joined in Western-led sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. Many Taiwanese see parallels with the military threat Taiwan faces from China.
Russia is not a significant market for any major Taiwanese firm.
Asustek does not provide revenue breakdowns by country.
For the third quarter of last year, Europe accounted for only one-third of its revenue, the company reported.
According to market estimates, Russia accounted for less than 5 percent of Asustek’s notebook computer shipments last year, although the product has a strong presence in the Russian market.
The company does have a fully owned Russian sales unit, although it has similar units in a number of countries, and its latest quarterly report said that it has a product support unit in Ukraine.
Asustek shares lost 0.54 percent to close at NT$369.5 in Taipei trading yesterday.
Additional reporting by Reuters
BIG SPENDERS: Analysts said they believed Apple was responsible for NT$405.4 billion in TSMC sales, while they suspected that AMD generated NT$153.74 billion in sales Sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer grew to account for 26 percent of the chipmaker’s total revenue last year. Although TSMC financial data did not specify the customer, analysts said they suspect it was Apple Inc. TSMC’s largest customer contributed NT$405.4 billion (US$14.27 billion) to the chipmaker’s sales, up NT$68.63 billion or 20.37 percent from 2020. That brought the largest customer’s share of TSMC’s sales to 26 percent, up from 25 percent a year earlier. The data reinforced analysts’ suspicions that the customer is Apple, as revenue from its TSMC orders grew more than 20 percent from a year earlier. TSMC’s
Australia needs to relax its immigration rules to encourage more people to move to the country and help plug a severe labor shortage, as well as improve workplace diversity, top executives told a business forum in Sydney yesterday. “A big role for migration is in helping to find people with experience we haven’t had time to acquire. I think that’s critical,” Tech Council of Australia chief executive officer Kate Pounder told the Australian Financial Review Business Summit. Pounder said that half of workers who arrive via skilled migration in the tech sector are women, “but if you look at our training system,
‘PROPERTY FEVER’: Mortgage restriction on second-home buyers proved effective in 2010 and might be reimposed in metropolitan Taipei, the central bank governor said Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) yesterday said there is still room for credit tightening to cool metropolitan Taipei’s property market, adding that mortgage restrictions for those buying a second property are potential options. Yang’s statements came at a question-and-answer session at the legislature in Taipei focused on potential economic repercussions from the US Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate increases and inflation pressure caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “There is still room for the central bank to improve its policy measures to cool down the property fever,” Yang told lawmakers on the Finance Committee, after some of them had called existing
DISINTEREST IN RUSSIA: The group’s life insurer said that it would not increase its position in Russian bonds, as the Ukraine war has made it unsuitable for its ESG Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday said that it would not accept rubles for interest payments for the Russian bonds it holds, as the terms of the bonds explicitly stipulate that the interest should be paid in US dollars. It would seek to minimize its losses by negotiating with custodian banks and “take action together,” the financial services provider told an investors’ conference. The comments came after Russia on March 5 said that it would pay sovereign and corporate debtors in rubles if they are from countries that have acted in an “unfriendly manner” to Russia after Moscow on Feb. 24 launched