Staff from the Forestry Bureau’s Hualien Forest District Office, right, hand out seedlings at an event in Hualien County’s Jian Township yesterday. To promote tree-planting in Taiwan, the bureau is to give out 90,740 seedlings to people who donate their invoice receipts from March 1 to April 22 at 105 locations nationwide.
Photo courtesy of the Forestry Bureau’s Hualien Forest District Office
Jaya Latchmi Mutusammy had worked several years in customer service and finance in Singapore, when caring for her ailing parents and demand for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to change track, with help from the government. Mutusammy, 47, is among tens of thousands who have tapped the city-state’s SkillsFuture Singapore program, an education and training initiative for adults that has been rejigged to prepare workers for the pandemic environment. “With my mom and dad in and out of hospital, I saw how critical healthcare professionals were, and did a certificate course in healthcare support through SkillsFuture and got a
BIG HITS: Taiwan’s technology heavyweights were again affected by concerns over energy sanctions against Russia, with TSMC losing 3.19 percent to close at NT$576 The TAIEX yesterday tumbled 3.15 percent, or 557.83 points, to 17,178.69, while the New Taiwan dollar fell 0.48 percent against the US dollar to NT$28.25, an 11-month low, dragged by capital flight as the US threatened more drastic sanctions against Russia and oil prices skyrocketed, traders said. Turnover on the main board was NT$456.783 billion (US$16.17 billion), the highest in more than seven months, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed, while transaction volume hit a 13-year-high of US$2.533 billion on the Taipei Forex Inc during the session. Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) and TWSE officials called for calm amid escalating tensions
BETTER SYSTEM: Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua was tasked with helping Taipower prepare a plan to enhance the resilience of the utility’s power grid Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday approved the resignations of Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) chairman Yang Wei-fuu (楊偉甫) and president Chung Bin-li (鍾炳利) in the wake of nationwide blackouts that affected more than 5 million households and businesses on Thursday. Human error was the cause of a malfunction at Hsinta Power Plant (興達電廠) in Kaohsiung, the Executive Yuan said. Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) was appointed interim chairman of the state-run utility, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) told reporters. Taipower vice president Wang Yao-ting (王耀庭) would succeed Chung as president of Taipower, Lo added. Yang and Chung offered their resignations
Australia needs to relax its immigration rules to encourage more people to move to the country and help plug a severe labor shortage, as well as improve workplace diversity, top executives told a business forum in Sydney yesterday. “A big role for migration is in helping to find people with experience we haven’t had time to acquire. I think that’s critical,” Tech Council of Australia chief executive officer Kate Pounder told the Australian Financial Review Business Summit. Pounder said that half of workers who arrive via skilled migration in the tech sector are women, “but if you look at our training system,