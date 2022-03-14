Fuel prices are to increase for a fifth consecutive week after global crude oil prices experienced volatile swings last week, as the war in Ukraine showed no sign of easing.
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said it would raise gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.3 per liter, effective today, after increasing prices by NT$0.6 per liter last week.
Gasoline prices at CPC stations are to increase to NT$31.6, NT$33.1 and NT$35.1 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel fuel is to increase to NT$29.4 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.
Based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week surged 11.05 percent from a week earlier, after the US and the UK announced a ban on imports of Russian crude oil, while Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for all regions, CPC said.
It said that its gasoline and diesel prices should have increased by NT$5.3 and NT$6.9 per liter respectively, but it absorbed part of the cost increase to comply with a government policy to rein in rising consumer prices.
Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said that global crude oil prices fluctuated in volatile trading last week, affected by a mix of factors, including moves by the US and UK to ban Russian crude imports, a commitment by the United Arab Emirates to increase oil production and a pledge by Russia to honor energy supply contracts.
The company said that its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would increase NT$0.3 per liter to NT$31.6, NT$33.0 and NT$35.1 respectively, while the price of premium diesel would increase NT$0.3 to NT$29.2 per liter.
Jaya Latchmi Mutusammy had worked several years in customer service and finance in Singapore, when caring for her ailing parents and demand for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to change track, with help from the government. Mutusammy, 47, is among tens of thousands who have tapped the city-state’s SkillsFuture Singapore program, an education and training initiative for adults that has been rejigged to prepare workers for the pandemic environment. “With my mom and dad in and out of hospital, I saw how critical healthcare professionals were, and did a certificate course in healthcare support through SkillsFuture and got a
BIG HITS: Taiwan’s technology heavyweights were again affected by concerns over energy sanctions against Russia, with TSMC losing 3.19 percent to close at NT$576 The TAIEX yesterday tumbled 3.15 percent, or 557.83 points, to 17,178.69, while the New Taiwan dollar fell 0.48 percent against the US dollar to NT$28.25, an 11-month low, dragged by capital flight as the US threatened more drastic sanctions against Russia and oil prices skyrocketed, traders said. Turnover on the main board was NT$456.783 billion (US$16.17 billion), the highest in more than seven months, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed, while transaction volume hit a 13-year-high of US$2.533 billion on the Taipei Forex Inc during the session. Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) and TWSE officials called for calm amid escalating tensions
BETTER SYSTEM: Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua was tasked with helping Taipower prepare a plan to enhance the resilience of the utility’s power grid Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday approved the resignations of Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) chairman Yang Wei-fuu (楊偉甫) and president Chung Bin-li (鍾炳利) in the wake of nationwide blackouts that affected more than 5 million households and businesses on Thursday. Human error was the cause of a malfunction at Hsinta Power Plant (興達電廠) in Kaohsiung, the Executive Yuan said. Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) was appointed interim chairman of the state-run utility, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) told reporters. Taipower vice president Wang Yao-ting (王耀庭) would succeed Chung as president of Taipower, Lo added. Yang and Chung offered their resignations
Australia needs to relax its immigration rules to encourage more people to move to the country and help plug a severe labor shortage, as well as improve workplace diversity, top executives told a business forum in Sydney yesterday. “A big role for migration is in helping to find people with experience we haven’t had time to acquire. I think that’s critical,” Tech Council of Australia chief executive officer Kate Pounder told the Australian Financial Review Business Summit. Pounder said that half of workers who arrive via skilled migration in the tech sector are women, “but if you look at our training system,