Staff writer, with CNA
President Chain Store Corp (統一超商) and PX Mart Co Ltd (全聯實業) this month ranked among the top 250 retailers worldwide by multinational auditing and consulting firm Deloitte.
In Deloitte’s Global Powers of Retailing report, President Chain Store, which operates the 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Taiwan, ranked 134th among retailers, making the list for the eighth straight year, while PX Mart ranked 221st.
President Chain Store posted sales of US$8.02 billion from July 2020 to June last year, up 1.2 percent from a year earlier, pushing the company’s ranking eight notches higher, the report showed.
The company boosted sales by expanding its retail network, by offering diverse store styles, and integrating its physical and online operations, Deloitte Taiwan said in a statement.
PX Mart posted sales of US$4.683 billion during the 12-month period, up 6.2 percent from a year earlier, while its ranking rose 26 spots from a year earlier, the report said.
The grocery store chain has worked with delivery service providers such as Uber Eats, Global Express and Foodpanda to provide door-to-door delivery services, and sales generated from those services are expected to double this year, Deloitte said.
During the 12-month period, the world’s top retailers generated US$5.1 trillion in sales, up US$270 billion or 5.2 percent from a year earlier.
“E-commerce specialists saw strong growth, as consumer purchasing moved online,” Deloitte said in the report.
“Food and drink retailers increased sales as consumption switched from the hospitality sector to in-home, and retailers in other sectors such as home improvement benefited from the consumer ‘stay-at-home’ focus,” it added.
Walmart Inc again took the top spot in the report, posting sales of US$559.15 trillion, up 6.7 percent from a year earlier.
Amazon.com Inc followed with sales growing 34.8 percent from a year earlier to US$213.57 billion, ahead of Costco Wholesale Corp (US$166.76 billion in sales), Schwarz Group (US$144.25 billion) and Home Depot (US$132.11 billion).
Rounding out the top 10 were Kroger Corp (US$131.62 billion), Walgreens Boosts Alliance Inc (US$117.71 billion), Aldi Group (US$117.05 billion), JD.com Inc (京東, US$94.42 billion) and Target Corp (US$92.40 billion).
The top 10 retailers reported total sales of US$1.77 trillion, accounting for 34.6 percent of the 250 retailers.
In East Asia, 29 companies from Japan, 10 from China, five from South Korea, four from Hong Kong and two from Taiwan made the list.
