European shares on Friday marked their biggest weekly gain this year, as signals from Russian President Vladimir Putin about a positive shift in talks with Ukraine helped markets end a volatile week on firmer footing.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.95 percent higher at 431.17, and snapped three weeks of losses, adding 2.23 percent on the week as stellar gains for beaten down stocks outweighed declines from worries over the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war.
Putin said that there had been some progress and “positive shifts” in Moscow’s talks with Ukraine, without elaborating, immediately lifting investor sentiment.
“Investors might find that trying to build a rally on comments from Vladimir Putin is a bit of a fool’s errand, but that has been the theme of the day,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
The German DAX surged 1.38 percent at 13,628.11, logging its best week in a year with an increase of 4.07 percent.
“European markets, like the DAX, already were pricing quite a big profit hit,” BCA Research chief strategist Dhaval Joshi said.
“So any sort of positive news gives a sharp reversal, because there’s already quite a lot of bad news priced in,” he said, adding that markets are not fully pricing in second-round effects, such as the cutting off of important exports from Ukraine like agricultural exports.
Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.8 percent to 7,155.64, bolstered by data that showed a strong rebound in the economy.
It was up 2.41 percent on the week, posting its biggest weekly gain in three months with financial stocks and industrial miners leading gains, while data showing an improving UK economy bolstered the case for a Bank of England rate hike next week.
The European Central Bank on Thursday paved the way for an interest rate hike as soaring inflation outweighed concerns about the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Eurozone banks recovered 4.5 percent this week, posting their best week in two months, after dropping nearly 19 percent last week due to their large exposure to Russia.
Jaya Latchmi Mutusammy had worked several years in customer service and finance in Singapore, when caring for her ailing parents and demand for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to change track, with help from the government. Mutusammy, 47, is among tens of thousands who have tapped the city-state’s SkillsFuture Singapore program, an education and training initiative for adults that has been rejigged to prepare workers for the pandemic environment. “With my mom and dad in and out of hospital, I saw how critical healthcare professionals were, and did a certificate course in healthcare support through SkillsFuture and got a
RUSSIA CREDIT: Cathay Financial Holding Co said that its expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion accounted for 13 percent of the booking value in its Russian bonds Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) yesterday reported net profit of NT$5.23 billion (US$186 million) for last month, after recognizing expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion for its exposure to Russian bonds in light of the Russia-Ukraine war. Expected credit losses are an estimate of credit losses over the remaining period of a financial instrument. Financial firms have rushed to assess the investment value of their Russian assets in view of intensifying international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The West’s decision to freeze the Russian central bank’s assets on Feb. 28 has also affected the outlook for Russian debts, with
BIG HITS: Taiwan’s technology heavyweights were again affected by concerns over energy sanctions against Russia, with TSMC losing 3.19 percent to close at NT$576 The TAIEX yesterday tumbled 3.15 percent, or 557.83 points, to 17,178.69, while the New Taiwan dollar fell 0.48 percent against the US dollar to NT$28.25, an 11-month low, dragged by capital flight as the US threatened more drastic sanctions against Russia and oil prices skyrocketed, traders said. Turnover on the main board was NT$456.783 billion (US$16.17 billion), the highest in more than seven months, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed, while transaction volume hit a 13-year-high of US$2.533 billion on the Taipei Forex Inc during the session. Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) and TWSE officials called for calm amid escalating tensions
BETTER SYSTEM: Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua was tasked with helping Taipower prepare a plan to enhance the resilience of the utility’s power grid Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday approved the resignations of Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) chairman Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) and president Chung Bin-li (鍾炳利) in the wake of nationwide blackouts that affected more than 5 million households and businesses on Thursday. Human error was the cause of a malfunction at Hsinta Power Plant (興達電廠) in Kaohsiung, the Executive Yuan said. Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) was appointed interim chairman of the state-run utility, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) told reporters. Taipower vice president Wang Yao-ting (王耀庭) would succeed Chung as president of Taipower, Lo added. Yang and Chung offered their resignations