Dollar hits five-year high vs yen

Reuters





The US dollar rose on Friday, notching a five-year high against the safe-haven Japanese yen, while commodity-linked currencies slumped after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there had been some progress in talks between Moscow and Ukraine.

Putin said in a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that there had been “certain positive shifts” in negotiations with Ukraine, and that talks continued practically on a daily basis.

The dollar initially declined on the news, but gradually firmed and was up 0.63 percent against a basket of six global peers at 99.13, posting a weekly increase of 0.48 percent, following last week’s 2 percent rise, which was its largest weekly percentage gain since April 2020.

The US dollar hit a five-year high against the yen, which was down 1.03 percent at ￥117.33.

The New Taiwan dollar also lost ground against the greenback, declining NT$0.058 to close at NT$28.403, down 1.02 percent from a week earlier.

“When people are taking a look at which economies are poised to handle the widespread inflationary pressures, the US economy is looking like it’s going to be the outperformer, and that’s why you’re seeing the dollar do well against the yen in these risk-averse times,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya said.

The US dollar has also been supported by expectations that the US Federal Reserve would begin raising interest rates at the end of its policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, with inflation running hot.

While the US central bank is all but certain to hike rates from the COVID-19 pandemic low, the Bank of Japan, which is also holding a policy meeting next week, is set to remain an outlier.

The euro slid 0.68 percent against the dollar to US$1.0915, erasing gains from the overnight session and ending the week 0.18 percent lower for what was be its sixth straight weekly loss. The single currency has fallen more than 2.5 percent against the US dollar this month.

After hitting a nearly two-year low on Monday amid growing stagflation worries arising from the Ukraine war, the euro received some support from the European Central Bank’s announcement that it would phase out its stimulus, opening the door to an interest rate hike before the end of this year.

Commodity-linked currencies, including the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar, were lower versus the greenback, with the Aussie and the kiwi both down 0.9 percent.

“Currencies that had been gainers because of the commodity chaos ... are starting to come down a little bit based on this idea that if perhaps there is optimism and positivity towards talks and there is any chance that there is a cease-fire or peace, that of course would get global growth momentum going again,” Tempus Inc head of trading Juan Perez said.

