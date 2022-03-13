The US dollar rose on Friday, notching a five-year high against the safe-haven Japanese yen, while commodity-linked currencies slumped after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there had been some progress in talks between Moscow and Ukraine.
Putin said in a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that there had been “certain positive shifts” in negotiations with Ukraine, and that talks continued practically on a daily basis.
The dollar initially declined on the news, but gradually firmed and was up 0.63 percent against a basket of six global peers at 99.13, posting a weekly increase of 0.48 percent, following last week’s 2 percent rise, which was its largest weekly percentage gain since April 2020.
The US dollar hit a five-year high against the yen, which was down 1.03 percent at ￥117.33.
The New Taiwan dollar also lost ground against the greenback, declining NT$0.058 to close at NT$28.403, down 1.02 percent from a week earlier.
“When people are taking a look at which economies are poised to handle the widespread inflationary pressures, the US economy is looking like it’s going to be the outperformer, and that’s why you’re seeing the dollar do well against the yen in these risk-averse times,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya said.
The US dollar has also been supported by expectations that the US Federal Reserve would begin raising interest rates at the end of its policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, with inflation running hot.
While the US central bank is all but certain to hike rates from the COVID-19 pandemic low, the Bank of Japan, which is also holding a policy meeting next week, is set to remain an outlier.
The euro slid 0.68 percent against the dollar to US$1.0915, erasing gains from the overnight session and ending the week 0.18 percent lower for what was be its sixth straight weekly loss. The single currency has fallen more than 2.5 percent against the US dollar this month.
After hitting a nearly two-year low on Monday amid growing stagflation worries arising from the Ukraine war, the euro received some support from the European Central Bank’s announcement that it would phase out its stimulus, opening the door to an interest rate hike before the end of this year.
Commodity-linked currencies, including the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar, were lower versus the greenback, with the Aussie and the kiwi both down 0.9 percent.
“Currencies that had been gainers because of the commodity chaos ... are starting to come down a little bit based on this idea that if perhaps there is optimism and positivity towards talks and there is any chance that there is a cease-fire or peace, that of course would get global growth momentum going again,” Tempus Inc head of trading Juan Perez said.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
Jaya Latchmi Mutusammy had worked several years in customer service and finance in Singapore, when caring for her ailing parents and demand for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to change track, with help from the government. Mutusammy, 47, is among tens of thousands who have tapped the city-state’s SkillsFuture Singapore program, an education and training initiative for adults that has been rejigged to prepare workers for the pandemic environment. “With my mom and dad in and out of hospital, I saw how critical healthcare professionals were, and did a certificate course in healthcare support through SkillsFuture and got a
RUSSIA CREDIT: Cathay Financial Holding Co said that its expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion accounted for 13 percent of the booking value in its Russian bonds Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) yesterday reported net profit of NT$5.23 billion (US$186 million) for last month, after recognizing expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion for its exposure to Russian bonds in light of the Russia-Ukraine war. Expected credit losses are an estimate of credit losses over the remaining period of a financial instrument. Financial firms have rushed to assess the investment value of their Russian assets in view of intensifying international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The West’s decision to freeze the Russian central bank’s assets on Feb. 28 has also affected the outlook for Russian debts, with
BIG HITS: Taiwan’s technology heavyweights were again affected by concerns over energy sanctions against Russia, with TSMC losing 3.19 percent to close at NT$576 The TAIEX yesterday tumbled 3.15 percent, or 557.83 points, to 17,178.69, while the New Taiwan dollar fell 0.48 percent against the US dollar to NT$28.25, an 11-month low, dragged by capital flight as the US threatened more drastic sanctions against Russia and oil prices skyrocketed, traders said. Turnover on the main board was NT$456.783 billion (US$16.17 billion), the highest in more than seven months, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed, while transaction volume hit a 13-year-high of US$2.533 billion on the Taipei Forex Inc during the session. Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) and TWSE officials called for calm amid escalating tensions
BETTER SYSTEM: Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua was tasked with helping Taipower prepare a plan to enhance the resilience of the utility’s power grid Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday approved the resignations of Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) chairman Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) and president Chung Bin-li (鍾炳利) in the wake of nationwide blackouts that affected more than 5 million households and businesses on Thursday. Human error was the cause of a malfunction at Hsinta Power Plant (興達電廠) in Kaohsiung, the Executive Yuan said. Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) was appointed interim chairman of the state-run utility, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) told reporters. Taipower vice president Wang Yao-ting (王耀庭) would succeed Chung as president of Taipower, Lo added. Yang and Chung offered their resignations