US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Thursday declined to offer a new forecast on inflation for the end of this year as she acknowledged that fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would worsen price rises, which last month hit another 40-year high.
“I think there’s a lot of uncertainty that is related to what’s going on with Russia and Ukraine,” Yellen said in an interview with CNBC television. “I do think it’s exacerbating inflation.”
While Americans are facing the consequences of tough sanctions against Russia, Yellen said that the price would not be so high as an economic downturn.
Photo: AFP
“We’ve got a good strong economy with an excellent outlook for the labor market and real activity going forward,” she said. “Inflation is a problem and it’s one that we need to address, but I don’t expect a recession in the United States.”
Early last month — before Russia’s military offensive began — Yellen had predicted that inflation in the US would drop to about 3 percent on a year-on-year basis by the end of this year.
“I don’t want to make a prediction exactly as to what’s going to happen in the second half of the year,” she said on Thursday. “We’re likely to see another year in which 12-month inflation numbers remain very uncomfortably high.”
US consumer-price inflation last month reached a fresh 40-year high, a report showed.
Prices jumped 7.9 percent from a year earlier.
Yellen also said she believed that the US Federal Reserve could achieve a “soft landing” for the economy — taming inflation without triggering a recession.
“I have confidence in their ability to make a meaningful difference,” she said of Fed policymakers, who have signaled they will start raising interest rates next week.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s economists have cut their growth forecasts for the US economy due to the hit from soaring oil prices and other effects from the war in Ukraine.
Economists led by Jan Hatzius lowered their real GDP growth forecast for this year to 1.75 percent — on a fourth quarter-to-fourth quarter basis — down from 2.0 percent.
“This forecast implies below potential growth in 2022 Q1 and 2022 Q2 and potential growth for 2022 overall,” the economists wrote in a note, adding that higher oil and agricultural prices would weigh on disposable incomes.
“We now see the risk that the US enters a recession during the next year as broadly in line with the 20-35 percent odds currently implied by models based on the slope of the yield curve,” they wrote.
The downgrade comes as the IMF is likely to cut its projection for global growth for this year when it presents revised forecasts ahead of the lender’s spring meetings next month, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.
The IMF in January lowered its projection for this year to 4.4 percent as the COVID-19 pandemic entered its third year, citing weaker prospects for the US and China, along with persistent inflation.
Jaya Latchmi Mutusammy had worked several years in customer service and finance in Singapore, when caring for her ailing parents and demand for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to change track, with help from the government. Mutusammy, 47, is among tens of thousands who have tapped the city-state’s SkillsFuture Singapore program, an education and training initiative for adults that has been rejigged to prepare workers for the pandemic environment. “With my mom and dad in and out of hospital, I saw how critical healthcare professionals were, and did a certificate course in healthcare support through SkillsFuture and got a
Switzerland’s newly adopted tough stance on Russia has forced the Swiss economy to readjust to sanctions, blowing a wind of panic through the raw materials market in particular. Switzerland on Monday announced that it would follow the sanctions being imposed by the EU, abandoning Bern’s traditional reserve by ordering the immediate freezing of assets belonging to Russian companies and individuals appearing on the EU blacklist. It went further on Friday, adopting even stricter EU sanctions applied in response to Moscow’s Feb. 24 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Exporting goods that could enhance Russia’s military capabilities is prohibited, as is the exportation of certain goods
RUSSIA CREDIT: Cathay Financial Holding Co said that its expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion accounted for 13 percent of the booking value in its Russian bonds Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) yesterday reported net profit of NT$5.23 billion (US$186 million) for last month, after recognizing expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion for its exposure to Russian bonds in light of the Russia-Ukraine war. Expected credit losses are an estimate of credit losses over the remaining period of a financial instrument. Financial firms have rushed to assess the investment value of their Russian assets in view of intensifying international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The West’s decision to freeze the Russian central bank’s assets on Feb. 28 has also affected the outlook for Russian debts, with
BIG HITS: Taiwan’s technology heavyweights were again affected by concerns over energy sanctions against Russia, with TSMC losing 3.19 percent to close at NT$576 The TAIEX yesterday tumbled 3.15 percent, or 557.83 points, to 17,178.69, while the New Taiwan dollar fell 0.48 percent against the US dollar to NT$28.25, an 11-month low, dragged by capital flight as the US threatened more drastic sanctions against Russia and oil prices skyrocketed, traders said. Turnover on the main board was NT$456.783 billion (US$16.17 billion), the highest in more than seven months, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed, while transaction volume hit a 13-year-high of US$2.533 billion on the Taipei Forex Inc during the session. Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) and TWSE officials called for calm amid escalating tensions