Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) yesterday said that he is confident of hitting this year’s economic growth target — despite headwinds, including the war in Ukraine — pledging to provide more policy support during a politically sensitive year.
Li, who confirmed that he is in the final year of his premiership, on Saturday last week launched the annual session of the Chinese National People’s Congress by setting a growth goal of about 5.5 percent, which many economists say is ambitious given challenges including a property downturn, COVID-19 flare-ups and an uncertain global recovery.
“China’s economy will be able to overcome the difficulties and achieve major full-year economic and social goals and tasks, and lay a solid foundation for the development of the country in the future,” Li told a news conference after the close of the National People’s Congress session yesterday.
Many economists say that the goal for this year will require additional stimulus to ward off a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, which could undermine job creation.
“To achieve growth of around 5.5 percent ... will not be easy, and there must be corresponding macro policy support,” Li said.
This year, stability is the priority in China, with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) poised to secure a third term during a once-in-five-years Chinese Communist Party congress in the autumn.
China’s strong recovery from its COVID-19 pandemic-induced slump lost momentum in the middle of last year, weighed down by debt problems in the property market, and restrictions amid the pandemic that hit consumer confidence and spending.
Li, who is to step down when his second five-year term expires in March next year, acknowledged that there are renewed downward risks and challenges facing the economy that will require policy support, including tax and fee cuts for businesses.
“China still has many problems to solve such as climate change, income disparity and debt, and all these issues need be forcefully dealt with over the medium and long term, including this year,” he said.
China has set a target of creating more than 11 million new urban jobs this year, but Li said that 13 million would be preferable, citing the need to create jobs for new college graduates and migrant workers.
“China set its 2022 growth target at the upper band of forecast range due to concerns about job stability and financial risks,” said Tommy Xie (謝東明), China economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore, adding that China usually hits the target.
“They need to work extra hard this time,” Xie said in a note.
Li said that China would also ramp up tax rebates for companies if current ones yield good results.
Li has said that tax cuts and rebates would total about 2.5 trillion yuan (US$395.22 billion) this year.
To spur growth, the People’s Bank of China has cut interest rates and banks’ reserve requirement ratio, with more easing steps expected.
Jaya Latchmi Mutusammy had worked several years in customer service and finance in Singapore, when caring for her ailing parents and demand for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to change track, with help from the government. Mutusammy, 47, is among tens of thousands who have tapped the city-state’s SkillsFuture Singapore program, an education and training initiative for adults that has been rejigged to prepare workers for the pandemic environment. “With my mom and dad in and out of hospital, I saw how critical healthcare professionals were, and did a certificate course in healthcare support through SkillsFuture and got a
Switzerland’s newly adopted tough stance on Russia has forced the Swiss economy to readjust to sanctions, blowing a wind of panic through the raw materials market in particular. Switzerland on Monday announced that it would follow the sanctions being imposed by the EU, abandoning Bern’s traditional reserve by ordering the immediate freezing of assets belonging to Russian companies and individuals appearing on the EU blacklist. It went further on Friday, adopting even stricter EU sanctions applied in response to Moscow’s Feb. 24 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Exporting goods that could enhance Russia’s military capabilities is prohibited, as is the exportation of certain goods
RUSSIA CREDIT: Cathay Financial Holding Co said that its expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion accounted for 13 percent of the booking value in its Russian bonds Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) yesterday reported net profit of NT$5.23 billion (US$186 million) for last month, after recognizing expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion for its exposure to Russian bonds in light of the Russia-Ukraine war. Expected credit losses are an estimate of credit losses over the remaining period of a financial instrument. Financial firms have rushed to assess the investment value of their Russian assets in view of intensifying international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The West’s decision to freeze the Russian central bank’s assets on Feb. 28 has also affected the outlook for Russian debts, with
BIG HITS: Taiwan’s technology heavyweights were again affected by concerns over energy sanctions against Russia, with TSMC losing 3.19 percent to close at NT$576 The TAIEX yesterday tumbled 3.15 percent, or 557.83 points, to 17,178.69, while the New Taiwan dollar fell 0.48 percent against the US dollar to NT$28.25, an 11-month low, dragged by capital flight as the US threatened more drastic sanctions against Russia and oil prices skyrocketed, traders said. Turnover on the main board was NT$456.783 billion (US$16.17 billion), the highest in more than seven months, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed, while transaction volume hit a 13-year-high of US$2.533 billion on the Taipei Forex Inc during the session. Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) and TWSE officials called for calm amid escalating tensions