SRI LANKA
Rupee falls sharply
The rupee yesterday fell sharply against the US dollar after the central bank ordered a 15 percent depreciation to stave off a looming economic collapse sparked by a shortage of foreign currency. The country’s worst economic crisis since independence has led to fuel and electricity rationing across the nation of 22 million, crippling public transport, and causing long lines for food and medicine. Traders said the rupee sank 11.53 percent against the US dollar, the country’s main foreign trading currency, as authorities struggled to raise cash to finance desperately-needed oil imports.
CHEMICALS
Bayer to sell pest control unit
Chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer AG yesterday said it has agreed to sell its pest control unit to British private equity firm Cinven for US$2.6 billion. Bayer last year announced its intention to offload its US-based unit, Environmental Science Professional. “This divestment represents a very attractive purchase price and allows us to focus on our core agricultural business,” said Rodrigo Santos, head of Bayer’s Crop Science division. Environmental Science Professional offers solutions to control pests, diseases and weeds in nonagricultural areas, including professional pest management, forestry and gardens.
BREWERIES
Carlsberg halts guidance
Carlsberg A/S, the biggest brewer in Russia, suspended its financial guidance for this year and warned that it might have to write down its assets in the country. The Danish company on Wednesday said it is no longer possible to provide a financial forecast because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The brewery said it is also reviewing a full range of strategic options for its Russian business, which is called Baltika Breweries. Meanwhile, Dutch rival Heineken NV said it would stop the production and sale of its own-brand beer in Russia, joining a wave of companies to exit the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
AUTOMAKERS
Ukraine war fallout cautioned
Volkswagen AG’s chief executive officer has warned that a prolonged war in Ukraine risks being “very much worse” for the European economy than the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Times reported yesterday. The interruption to global supply chains “could lead to huge price increases, scarcity of energy and inflation,” Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess told the newspaper. The German automaker’s head also said Europe faces a huge threat of higher inflation from prolonged conflict in Ukraine. Earlier this month, Volkswagen halted its business in Russia, stopped vehicle exports to the country, and suspended production at its Russian factories in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod.
ELECTRONICS
Toshiba split plan dealt blow
Toshiba Corp’s proposal to split into two companies has been dealt a blow after a prominent shareholder advisory firm and its largest stockholder came out against the plan. Institutional Shareholder Services Inc urged investors in the Japanese conglomerate to reject the proposal, it said in a report on Wednesday. Activist investor Effissimo Capital Management Pte, which holds a 10 percent stake in Toshiba, yesterday also spoke out against the plan, saying that such a split would be irreversible and could be detrimental in the longer term. The proposal is slated to go to a shareholders’ vote on March 24.
TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow’s war in Ukraine Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world’s top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.” Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology. It also invoked its
Jaya Latchmi Mutusammy had worked several years in customer service and finance in Singapore, when caring for her ailing parents and demand for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to change track, with help from the government. Mutusammy, 47, is among tens of thousands who have tapped the city-state’s SkillsFuture Singapore program, an education and training initiative for adults that has been rejigged to prepare workers for the pandemic environment. “With my mom and dad in and out of hospital, I saw how critical healthcare professionals were, and did a certificate course in healthcare support through SkillsFuture and got a
Switzerland’s newly adopted tough stance on Russia has forced the Swiss economy to readjust to sanctions, blowing a wind of panic through the raw materials market in particular. Switzerland on Monday announced that it would follow the sanctions being imposed by the EU, abandoning Bern’s traditional reserve by ordering the immediate freezing of assets belonging to Russian companies and individuals appearing on the EU blacklist. It went further on Friday, adopting even stricter EU sanctions applied in response to Moscow’s Feb. 24 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Exporting goods that could enhance Russia’s military capabilities is prohibited, as is the exportation of certain goods
RUSSIA CREDIT: Cathay Financial Holding Co said that its expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion accounted for 13 percent of the booking value in its Russian bonds Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) yesterday reported net profit of NT$5.23 billion (US$186 million) for last month, after recognizing expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion for its exposure to Russian bonds in light of the Russia-Ukraine war. Expected credit losses are an estimate of credit losses over the remaining period of a financial instrument. Financial firms have rushed to assess the investment value of their Russian assets in view of intensifying international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The West’s decision to freeze the Russian central bank’s assets on Feb. 28 has also affected the outlook for Russian debts, with