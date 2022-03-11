World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SRI LANKA

Rupee falls sharply

The rupee yesterday fell sharply against the US dollar after the central bank ordered a 15 percent depreciation to stave off a looming economic collapse sparked by a shortage of foreign currency. The country’s worst economic crisis since independence has led to fuel and electricity rationing across the nation of 22 million, crippling public transport, and causing long lines for food and medicine. Traders said the rupee sank 11.53 percent against the US dollar, the country’s main foreign trading currency, as authorities struggled to raise cash to finance desperately-needed oil imports.

CHEMICALS

Bayer to sell pest control unit

Chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer AG yesterday said it has agreed to sell its pest control unit to British private equity firm Cinven for US$2.6 billion. Bayer last year announced its intention to offload its US-based unit, Environmental Science Professional. “This divestment represents a very attractive purchase price and allows us to focus on our core agricultural business,” said Rodrigo Santos, head of Bayer’s Crop Science division. Environmental Science Professional offers solutions to control pests, diseases and weeds in nonagricultural areas, including professional pest management, forestry and gardens.

BREWERIES

Carlsberg halts guidance

Carlsberg A/S, the biggest brewer in Russia, suspended its financial guidance for this year and warned that it might have to write down its assets in the country. The Danish company on Wednesday said it is no longer possible to provide a financial forecast because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The brewery said it is also reviewing a full range of strategic options for its Russian business, which is called Baltika Breweries. Meanwhile, Dutch rival Heineken NV said it would stop the production and sale of its own-brand beer in Russia, joining a wave of companies to exit the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

AUTOMAKERS

Ukraine war fallout cautioned

Volkswagen AG’s chief executive officer has warned that a prolonged war in Ukraine risks being “very much worse” for the European economy than the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Times reported yesterday. The interruption to global supply chains “could lead to huge price increases, scarcity of energy and inflation,” Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess told the newspaper. The German automaker’s head also said Europe faces a huge threat of higher inflation from prolonged conflict in Ukraine. Earlier this month, Volkswagen halted its business in Russia, stopped vehicle exports to the country, and suspended production at its Russian factories in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod.

ELECTRONICS

Toshiba split plan dealt blow

Toshiba Corp’s proposal to split into two companies has been dealt a blow after a prominent shareholder advisory firm and its largest stockholder came out against the plan. Institutional Shareholder Services Inc urged investors in the Japanese conglomerate to reject the proposal, it said in a report on Wednesday. Activist investor Effissimo Capital Management Pte, which holds a 10 percent stake in Toshiba, yesterday also spoke out against the plan, saying that such a split would be irreversible and could be detrimental in the longer term. The proposal is slated to go to a shareholders’ vote on March 24.